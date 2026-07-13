Nita Ambani receives Most Powerful Women honour draped in ‘Gulab Holi’ inspired Banarasi

Nita Ambani, who ranked number one on the Fortune Most Powerful Women list, opted for an exquisite Tanchoi Banarasi silk sari from Swadesh to receive the special award. The Chairperson of Reliance Industries was honoured for her “visionary leadership, enduring commitment to institution-building and inclusive development”, and for the fact that, under her leadership, Reliance Foundation touched over a hundred million lives across India, including 29 million children.

The blush pink Tanchoi Banarasi was inspired by the Gulab Holi of Varanasi, the sacred city where fragrant rose petals fill the air in a celebration of devotion and joy. Taking to Instagram, the brand shared details of her look: “Intricate all-over floral jaal, accentuated with elegantly woven floral buttas in soft ivory and antique gold, creates a depth and luminous sheen that is characteristic of the celebrated Tanchoi weave, a near-reversible weaving technique renowned for its refined finish.”