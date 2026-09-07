From Nita’s diamond ear cuff to Radhika’s ultra-rare watch: Ambani women turn heads at Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla’s 40th Anniversary

Last night, India’s celebrated designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla (AJSK) marked four decades of defining maximalism and extraordinary couture with Mubarak Baug—an evening that brought their signature grandeur, opulence and exuberance to life. From supermodels and longtime friends of the House to Bollywood’s biggest names, the who’s who of the fashion and entertainment world gathered to celebrate the couturiers’ enduring legacy.

The ladies of the Ambani family were also in attendance, dressed in custom ensembles by the designers as they came together to celebrate artistry, friendship and glamour.

Nita Ambani

The Ambani matriarch looked regal in a crimson-red sari, detailed with a delicate jaali border that extended seamlessly onto her blouse. She accessorised the look with exquisite diamond jewellery—a pair of statement drop earrings with a matching cuff, a delicate diamond pendant suspended from a crimson thread, and a stunning ring—striking the perfect balance between grandeur and elegance. Keeping her beauty look understated, she opted for winged eyeliner, defined brows and nude lips, while wearing her hair loose in soft, cascading waves.