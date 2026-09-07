From Nita’s diamond ear cuff to Radhika’s ultra-rare watch: Ambani women turn heads at Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla’s 40th Anniversary

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Last night, India’s celebrated designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla (AJSK) marked four decades of defining maximalism and extraordinary couture with Mubarak Baug—an evening that brought their signature grandeur, opulence and exuberance to life. From supermodels and longtime friends of the House to Bollywood’s biggest names, the who’s who of the fashion and entertainment world gathered to celebrate the couturiers’ enduring legacy.
The ladies of the Ambani family were also in attendance, dressed in custom ensembles by the designers as they came together to celebrate artistry, friendship and glamour.
The Ambani matriarch looked regal in a crimson-red sari, detailed with a delicate jaali border that extended seamlessly onto her blouse. She accessorised the look with exquisite diamond jewellery—a pair of statement drop earrings with a matching cuff, a delicate diamond pendant suspended from a crimson thread, and a stunning ring—striking the perfect balance between grandeur and elegance. Keeping her beauty look understated, she opted for winged eyeliner, defined brows and nude lips, while wearing her hair loose in soft, cascading waves.
Next to her, daughter Isha slipped into a halter-neck peplum top and structured skirt combo featuring intricate embroidery. She kept it classy with a statement choker neckpiece, fresh layered blowout and a bejewelled pair of heels.
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Daughter-in-law Radhika Ambani, wife to Nita’s younger son Anant, stunned in a plum two piece ensemble from AJSK with heavy embroidery in ivory, pairing it with emerald jewels. She was spotted wearing the Patek Philippe Twenty-4 Haute Joaillerie, a strictly limited, one-of-a-kind timepiece out of a series of five such unique pieces. Retailing Rs 2.5 and 3.8 crore in the current market, the accessory is fully paved with over 1700 baguette cut diamonds and emeralds on its dial and bracelet, feuille (leaf-shaped) hands, and Roman numeral indexes at 12 and 6 — weighing over 38 carats. There’s no second watch like this that exists.
The Ambani bahu was also carrying her mother in law’s mini sterling silver Kellymorphose Sac Bijou bag.
This rare Kellymorphose Sac Bijou, in sterling silver, features a mock front flap with the signature Kelly design, a chainmail body, short strap, and shoulder-necklace strap with clochette, lock and key design. The interior is in sterling silver chainmail. A part of the Kellymorphose Fine Jewellery 2022 collection, the limited edition accessory boasts a “trapezoidal architecture of leather, featuring two side straps, a clasp, a padlock, and a key-holder”.
Last but not the least, Shloka, wife to Nita’s elder son Akash, looked sophisticated in an ivory and gold lehenga and high-neckline blouse. She paired the look with emerald jewels and hair left loose and cascading over her shoulders.