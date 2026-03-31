Nita Ambani dazzles in Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla custom georgette sari, rare emerald-cut jewellery steals spotlight

Nita Ambani, the chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation, has always caught the Internet’s eye with her elegant looks and impeccable taste in jewellery, especially diamonds.

The billionaire businesswoman’s personal style often reflects a blend of modernism and Indian heritage. For a recent family wedding, she collaborated with Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla.

Nita Ambani in Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla custom sari

Nita Ambani stunned in a custom gerorgette sari from the designer’s Burano collection. Styled by celebrity sari drapist Anbarau Mahadevan, Nita wore an off-white sari and paired it with statement diamond jewellery. The drape featured a sequinned mesh all over and delicate Resham hand embroidery. It also features intricate work along the borders and French knots.