Nita Ambani dazzles in Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla custom georgette sari, rare emerald-cut jewellery steals spotlight

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Nita Ambani, the chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation, has always caught the Internet’s eye with her elegant looks and impeccable taste in jewellery, especially diamonds.
The billionaire businesswoman’s personal style often reflects a blend of modernism and Indian heritage. For a recent family wedding, she collaborated with Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla.
Nita Ambani stunned in a custom gerorgette sari from the designer’s Burano collection. Styled by celebrity sari drapist Anbarau Mahadevan, Nita wore an off-white sari and paired it with statement diamond jewellery. The drape featured a sequinned mesh all over and delicate Resham hand embroidery. It also features intricate work along the borders and French knots.
She paired the sari with an off-white tulle blouse featuring shimmering crystal mesh arranged in honeycomb patterns. The blouse featured a wide neckline, half sleeves, and a sharply tailored silhouette. Celebrity makeup artist Mickey Contractor created a dewy look with soft-pink cheeks, kohl eyes with a single brush of eyeliner, defined brows, nude lips with a hint of gloss, and a red bindi on her.
For jewellery, Nita once again opted for an elaborate diamond set. She wore a striking necklace set with emerald-cut stones. Her accessories also included dangling diamond earrings, a bold bracelet, and a statement ring with a strinking centre stone.
She completed the ensemble with a diamond-studded white-gold watch and a shimmery rectangle clutch.
Sharing a series of photos on Instagram, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla wrote, “Mrs. Nita M. Ambani was an ethereal vision of timeless sophistication in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla at a recent family wedding. An immaculate off-white georgette sari from the Burano collection features the finest resham-work borders, delicately detailed with French knots, crystals, and an all-over shimmer of sequins. A tulle blouse with intricate honeycomb crystal mesh completed her mesmerising look. Complimented beautifully by jewelry from her personal collection.”
“An evening of celebration and joy – reflecting her continued commitment to championing and spotlighting India’s rich legacy of fine craftsmanship,” the caption added.
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Earlier, Nita Ambani served elegance in a purple sari with a gold gota patti border and patchwork embroidery during Sachin Tendulkar’s son, Arjun and Saaniya Chandok’s wedding festivities.