Nita Ambani gives ethnic goals in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla outfits

Style is a personal choice and for Nita Ambani, it’s usually ethnic wear that she veers towards. She not only manages to turn heads, but also sets some serious goals for women who love their dose of ethnic, especially in creations by designers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.
So take a look at all the times she made a statement in outfits by the country’s well-known designer duo.
Much like the designers point out, she indeed is the epitome of grace as she looks lovely in this lehenga hand embroidered in chikankari, mukaish and marodi work. The beige ghagra stands out for the crystals and sequin detailing, and the way it was styled with a golden blouse featuring intricate zardozi work. A pink dupatta with heavy border completed the look.
The designers are known for their traditional chikankari work, so it is not surprising to spot the entrepreneur in an ethereal ivory chikankari kurti set. Paired with statement floral uncut diamond studs, the look was brought together with smokey kohl eyes, nude lips and a hint of blush.
She looked lovely in this custom ghagra inspired by Venetian lace. The intricately detailed gold and silver zari work added to the whole look which was styled with a matching jewellery set.
For the inauguration of the Dhirubhai Ambani Square at Jio Centre, Mumbai, the entrepreneur wore a light pink featuring chikankari work ensemble. A matching pearl jewellery set and her classic makeup look added the finishing touches.
Nita Ambani looked resplendent in this lehenga featuring sequins and crystals. We like how the ensemble was teamed with a bright red dupatta, which instantly added a pop of colour. Heavy jewellery featuring uncut diamonds and emeralds, hair tied in a bun and soft smokey eyes completed the look.
Which is your favourite look?
