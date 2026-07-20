The story behind Nita Ambani’s Kanjeevaram sari: ‘Woven in pure gold zari’

Nita Ambani was recently honoured with the AAPI Humanitarian Award in Florida, and for the special occasion, the Chairperson of Reliance Industries chose a classic Kanjeevaram sari from Swadesh, elevated through the artistry of hand-painted Tanjore saree and blouse by Manish Malhotra.

Meticulously handcrafted by master artisan and National Award winner Shri B. Krishnamurthy, the sari is a testament to Indian craftsmanship and a tribute to our rich textile heritage.

Taking to Instagram, the designer shared details of Ambani’s look: “The timeless royal purple silk is adorned with exquisite Tanjore-inspired motifs –bringing together two of South India’s most revered artistic traditions. A craft that began on temple walls, now woven into the border of one of India’s finest weaves.”