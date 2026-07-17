A 24-month weave and a 5-month creation: The making of Nita Ambani’s saris

Nita Ambani recently attended the TIME100 Summit 2026 in New York City in a handwoven Banarasi sari from Swadesh, paired with a handcrafted blouse designed by Manish Malhotra. Woven in Katan silk using the intricate Kadwa technique by master artisans Raheem and Gulzar, the sari took five months to complete.

“Working with her is always a pleasure, where every creation is not just designed, but deeply felt, carrying forward a legacy of Indian craftsmanship,” Malhotra mentioned in the caption of his Instagram post, further describing the blouse as a confluence of contemporary expression and heritage detail. “The geometric tweed-inspired texture was reinterpreted through detailed Indian handcraft, telling the story of how traditions evolve beautifully across generations. Finished with delicate black floral embroidery along the edges, the look carried a softness and quiet elegance throughout,” he further added.