India Budget 2026: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chooses Kanjeevaram saree and Bahi-Khata tablet for budget presentation

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has reached the Parliament to present the Union Budget on Budget Day 2026. This is Sitharaman’s ninth consecutive budget presentation and she has continued her tradition of wearing traditional Indian sarees for the occasion. This time the minister has gone for handwoven traditional Kanjeevaram silk saree, sourced from Tamil Nadu’s centuries-old weaving traditions. The saree has subtle yet rich embroidery and traditional border sis a perfect choice for the ocassion. It has a great symbolic significance and reflects India’s rich textile heritage, vibrant local art, and and deep respect for indigenous craftsmanship.
Completing her ensemble was the now-iconic digital tablet enclosed in a traditional red bahi-khata-style pouch, which she presented with a confident smile before stepping into the Lok Sabha. Instead of the colonial-era briefcase once used to carry Budget documents, Sitharaman’s tablet is wrapped in a cloth pouch reminiscent of the traditional account-keeping ledgers used by Indian shopkeepers.
VIDEO | Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman shows the digital tablet, containing the Budget document, enclosed in a traditional red 'bahi-khata' style pouch. #Budget2026WithPTI #UnionBudgetWithPTI
(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/YfF1S9zpvz
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 1, 2026
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
