Miss World 2026: India makes it to Top 40; Nikita Porwal wows in floral gown

Miss World 2026 finale: After turning heads in a gown inspired by Princess Diana’s iconic sapphire ring, India’s Nikita Porwal opted for a floral gown for the finale. Dressed in a blush pink creation by designer Bhawna Rao, Porwal’s outfit “unfolds like a garden coming alive under the lights.”

Representing India at the 75th-anniversary edition of Miss World in Vietnam, Porwal brings a profile to the competition that goes well beyond the traditional pageant mould. The Ujjain-born model, actor and theatre artiste has spent years honing her skills in performance and storytelling before stepping onto the international pageant stage. According to her official Miss World profile, she has performed in more than 60 theatrical productions and is also a playwright and Creative Director of theatre company Rangrays.

On Instagram, the Miss India Org page shared pictures of the participant, writing, “For the night where every step carries a nation’s dream, the gown had to feel nothing short of extraordinary. ✨👑”. The post further added that the sculpted corset is adorned with intricate floral embroidery and delicate hand embellishment, with blooms cascading organically across the silhouette. “Thousands of meticulously placed beads and floral details create a soft luminous texture, while the sheer embellished sleeves lend an almost ethereal delicacy to the look.”

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“From its sculpted form, the gown flows into a dramatic mermaid silhouette and layers of weightless Italian tulle, creating movement with every step and giving the entire creation a dreamlike quality. Rendered in the softest blush palette, the look reflects the grace and gentleness of Indian femininity, while its soul remains rooted in the artistry India has celebrated for generations through hand embroidery, detail and craftsmanship.”

Calling the gown, soft in colour, powerful in presence, and Indian in spirit, the organisation added that the gown was “designed not simply to be seen, but to be remembered.”

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Tonight, Nikita walks onto the Miss World stage carrying India in every bloom, every bead and every step. 🇮🇳✨

Later, ahead of the announcement of the Top 40 contestants, Nikita Porwal slipped into the traditional Vietnamese Áo Dà. On Instagram, Miss India Org shared, “A beautiful tribute to Vietnam before a defining moment for India. 🇻🇳✨🇮🇳 Just before the Top 40 announcement at the 73rd Miss World Finals, Femina Miss India World @nikitaporwal_ stepped onto the stage in the traditional Vietnamese Áo Dài, celebrating the elegance and cultural heritage of the host nation. A graceful moment of cultural exchange, respect and togetherness before the competition moved into its next chapter. And moments later, India’s name was called into the Top 40. 👑✨

Miss World 2026 is currently underway in Nha Trang, Vietnam. You can watch it live here.