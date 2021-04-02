Nike wins lawsuit against art collective over ‘Satan Shoes’ with human blood

Nike has won the lawsuit against art collective MSCHF, whom they had sued for the controversial ‘Satan Shoes’.

The modified Nike trainers feature a drop of human blood on the soles, an inverted cross, a pentagram, and the words “Luke 10:18”. The shoes were produced by MSCHF in collaboration with rapper Lil Nas X.

Nike, according to BBC, claimed trademark infringement and asked a federal court in New York to stop MSCHF from selling the shoes.

Meanwhile, some conservatives and religious followers were offended by the design of the shoes and took to social media to slam the rapper as well as the art collective.

“MSCHF and its unauthorised Satan Shoes are likely to cause confusion and dilution and create an erroneous association between MSCHF’s products and Nike,” the sports shoe brand wrote in the lawsuit, as quoted by the outlet.

In the filing, Nike told the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York that it did not approve or authorise the customised Satan Shoes.

The lawyers for MSCHF, on the other hand, claimed that the 666 pairs that were created were “not typical sneakers, but rather individually-numbered works of art that were sold to collectors for $1,018 each”.

The federal judge, however, issued a temporary restraining order siding with Nike. And MSCHF has indicated that it has no plans to produce any more pairs of the shoe.