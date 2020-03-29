This bizarre beauty makeup will leave you oddly satisfied

Ana Del Prete, a Pittsburgh-based graduate student creates oddly-satisfying makeup looks. (Photo: @nightmaring/ Instagram) Ana Del Prete, a Pittsburgh-based graduate student creates oddly-satisfying makeup looks. (Photo: @nightmaring/ Instagram)

Scrolling through Instagram, you often come across makeup tutorials which you just cannot ignore. They capture your mind thoroughly and not because they are too perfect to be real, but because they are simply so satisfying.

Ana Del Prete, known widely by her Instagram handle @nightmaring, a makeup artist, works effortlessly on her bare lids with her thin brushes. Her looks are so captivating, you will certainly want to go back and check them out a 100 more times! Check it out below.

Looking at it, the possibilities are endless with this beauty look. After all, makeup is no less than art and this beauty blogger clearly re-defines it with her brush strokes.

As seen in most of her videos, she only uses three basic products: a thin-paintbrush and face colours or paints in varied shades. With a careful hand, she makes a swiping gradient swipe that receives not just ours but everyone’s undivided attention.

The best part is you can always go wild with a makeup look like this because it doesn’t have to be perfect and clearly that is the mainstay.

Are you going to try this look?

