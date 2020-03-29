This bizarre beauty makeup will leave you oddly satisfied

Scrolling through Instagram, you often come across makeup tutorials which you just cannot ignore. They capture your mind thoroughly and not because they are too perfect to be real, but because they are simply so satisfying.
Ana Del Prete, known widely by her Instagram handle @nightmaring, a makeup artist, works effortlessly on her bare lids with her thin brushes. Her looks are so captivating, you will certainly want to go back and check them out a 100 more times! Check it out below.
View this post on Instagram
hi loves! please practice hand hygiene and try to take care of yourselves. remember that some people who are upset and panicking may be immunocompromised or know someone who is, so try to have compassion for others during this time. even if it isn’t as hysterical as most people think (it may not be) people have a right to be scared and express their fear and anxiety as long as it doesn’t infringe on the rights of others (don’t be racist about this guys i’ll scream) love y’all and be safe. ~ @elfcosmetics poreless putty primer #elfcosmetics @milkmakeup kush brow in herb, hydro grip primer #milkmakeup #studiofam @mehronmakeup paradise paints #mehronmakeup ~ #weirdmakeup #oddlysatisfyingvideo #editorialmakeup #runwaymakeup #fluffybrows #washyourhands
Looking at it, the possibilities are endless with this beauty look. After all, makeup is no less than art and this beauty blogger clearly re-defines it with her brush strokes.
READ| A Q-tip can do more than you think; check it out here
View this post on Instagram
hello hi! welcome to everyone who’s new today! i’m ana and i can’t remember to close my eyes while putting paint on my face 😅 ~ @mehronmakeup paradise paints #mehronmakeup @milkmakeup kush brow in hydro #milkmakeup #studiofam #oddlysatisfyingvideo #editorialmakeup #uniquemakeup #avantgardemakeup #oddlysatisfying
As seen in most of her videos, she only uses three basic products: a thin-paintbrush and face colours or paints in varied shades. With a careful hand, she makes a swiping gradient swipe that receives not just ours but everyone’s undivided attention.
READ| The soap in your washroom will help you get thick brows; here’s how
View this post on Instagram
masking and painting, a two for one! i hope everyone is taking care of themselves the best they can, love u! check up on ur friends/loved ones if u can! ~ @lushcosmetics mask of magnaniminty (a really great face and body mask i love for blackheads and giving ur skin a peppermint pep! highly recommend. i’ve used it way since before i was working there 4 or 5 years ago) #lushcosmetics @mehronmakeup paradise paints #mehronmakeup @milkmakeup lip glaze as a lip mask not pictured #milkmakeup #studiofam ~ #editorialmakeup #oddlysatisfyingmakeup #paintingvideo #processvideo #uniquemakeup #v93oo
The best part is you can always go wild with a makeup look like this because it doesn’t have to be perfect and clearly that is the mainstay.
Are you going to try this look?
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.