Sunday, March 29, 2020
This bizarre beauty makeup will leave you oddly satisfied

A paintbrush and face paints in varying shades can be so satisfying; who knew? This Instagram beauty bloggers has been winning the netizens' hearts.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 29, 2020 3:39:59 pm
Ana Del Parte, nightmaring, oddly satisfying makeup looks, nightmaring instagram, indian express news, makeup hacks Ana Del Prete, a Pittsburgh-based graduate student creates oddly-satisfying makeup looks. (Photo: @nightmaring/ Instagram)

Scrolling through Instagram, you often come across makeup tutorials which you just cannot ignore. They capture your mind thoroughly and not because they are too perfect to be real, but because they are simply so satisfying.

Ana Del Prete, known widely by her Instagram handle @nightmaring, a makeup artist, works effortlessly on her bare lids with her thin brushes. Her looks are so captivating, you will certainly want to go back and check them out a 100 more times! Check it out below.

View this post on Instagram

hi loves! please practice hand hygiene and try to take care of yourselves. remember that some people who are upset and panicking may be immunocompromised or know someone who is, so try to have compassion for others during this time. even if it isn’t as hysterical as most people think (it may not be) people have a right to be scared and express their fear and anxiety as long as it doesn’t infringe on the rights of others (don’t be racist about this guys i’ll scream) love y’all and be safe. ~ @elfcosmetics poreless putty primer #elfcosmetics @milkmakeup kush brow in herb, hydro grip primer #milkmakeup #studiofam @mehronmakeup paradise paints #mehronmakeup ~ #weirdmakeup #oddlysatisfyingvideo #editorialmakeup #runwaymakeup #fluffybrows #washyourhands

A post shared by Ana (@nightmaring) on

Looking at it, the possibilities are endless with this beauty look. After all, makeup is no less than art and this beauty blogger clearly re-defines it with her brush strokes.

READ| A Q-tip can do more than you think; check it out here

As seen in most of her videos, she only uses three basic products: a thin-paintbrush and face colours or paints in varied shades. With a careful hand, she makes a swiping gradient swipe that receives not just ours but everyone’s undivided attention.

READ| The soap in your washroom will help you get thick brows; here’s how

The best part is you can always go wild with a makeup look like this because it doesn’t have to be perfect and clearly that is the mainstay.

Are you going to try this look?

