Brooklyn Beckham-Nicola Peltz wedding: Bride’s dress had a special message from her mother sewn into it

Model-chef Brooklyn Beckham, son of footballer David Beckham and fashion designer Victoria Beckham, recently tied the knot with actor Nicola Peltz in an intimate ceremony in Miami. For the occasion, Peltz opted for a stunning custom Valentino Haute Couture wedding gown.

The strappy white ensemble featured a body-hugging fit with a square neckline and a long train. It was styled with a thin sheer white veil with lace overlay and matching hand gloves. She teamed the look with diamond earrings and white satin platform shoes.

The dress, according to Peltz’s stylist Leslie Fremar, is the most beautiful dress she has ever seen, Vogue reported. “It was the ultimate couture experience,” she said, as she revealed that the custom wedding look took almost a year to complete.

However, what stood out in Peltz’s wedding dress was a special message from her mother sewn into it. The message was sewn into an evil eye symbol on the skirt of her dress using blue thread to act as her ‘something blue’ – an age-old tradition where brides wear something in blue along with their wedding attire as it symbolises love, purity, faithfulness and modesty.

Not just that, the couple’s wedding attire had another special and intimate touch as Peltz sewed a bespoke label into Beckham’s Dior wedding suit as a “gift to her new husband”. “Brooklyn loves labels. Two years ago for Christmas, I made a whole suitcase full of personalised ones for him,” she told Vogue.

For the wedding ceremony, Beckham had worn a black wedding suit with a peak lapel tailcoat and silver chain.

