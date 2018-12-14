Nickelodeon Awards: Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Sonakshi Sinha take their red carpet style up a notch

The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, which took place on December 13 saw some popular B-town celebrities gracing the red carpet in stunning outfits. The list includes Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi. While Padukone, Bhatt and Qureshi, all three of them, picked vibrant ensembles, Sinha was clad in a navy blue gown. Here’s a roundup of who wore what.

Deepika Padukone

The Bajirao Mastani actor opted for a deep back, red Sabyasachi dress featuring heavy embroidery and embellishments all over it. Stylist Shaleena Nathani kept her look simple and accessorised with matching stilettos and earrings. Light smokey eyes and a textured low ponytail rounded off her look well.

Alia Bhatt

Bhatt picked a scarlet gown from Gauri and Nainika featuring a plunging neckline, a broad belt and tulle details on the shoulders. A dewy sheen and coral lips complemented her look well.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sinha was seen in a navy blue gown from Lebanese designer Rayane Bacha’s collection. The thigh-high slit outfit featuring a broad neckline and net detail on the bodice looked lovely on her. Stylist Mohit Rai gave finishing touches to her look with jewellery from Gehna Jewels.

Huma Qureshi

The 32-year-old was seen in a tangerine, wrap-around gown from Rebecca Dewan that stylist Mohit Rai teamed with jhumkas from Outhouse Jewellery and Alexandre Birman heels.

Red lips and side-parted hairdo rounded off her look.