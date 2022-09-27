scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra pack in PDA, look stellar for Global Citizen Festival appearance

Nick was joined by his band of brothers as the trio performed on stage; the event was hosted by Priyanka Chopra at New York City's Central Park

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra fashion, Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra PDA, Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra news, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra celeb fashion, Global Citizen Festival, indian express news"Proud of you @priyankachopra," her husband captioned a post on the occasion of Global Citizen Festival. (Photo: Instagram/@nickjonas)

It was a fashionable day out for singer Nick Jonas, who was seen in a fiery red outfit along with his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who complemented him in a multi-coloured co-ord set on a white base, featuring a coat and matching loose pants.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

The couple looked uber-chic while attending the Global Citizen Festival in New York City recently, pictures of which were shared on Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

For the unversed, Global Citizen is a non-profit organisation that works to end extreme poverty by calling on world leaders to take necessary actions.

ALSO READ |Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas keep it glamorous and chic on their date night

For the occasion, Nick was joined by his band of brothers — the Jonas Brothers — as the trio performed on stage; the event was hosted by Priyanka Chopra at New York City’s Central Park. According to reports, it was Global Citizen Live Festival’s 10th anniversary and many other big names were also in attendance, such as Charlie Puth, Mariah Carey, Usher, Metallica, among others.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

Nick captioned a post on Instagram, “Almost showtime”, in which he was seen walking hand-in-hand with his wife down a flight of stairs. We just cannot get over his red-on-red look that featured a loose V-neck shirt with white buttons and matching red flare pants. The singer kept it casual yet stylish and looked super handsome.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

The Sky Is Pink actor, on her part, wore the aforementioned co-ord set underneath which she wore a white crop top with a ‘Global Citizen’ insignia.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

“Proud of you @priyankachopra,” her husband captioned another post in which he shared two pictures — in the first one he strummed his guitar, and in the second one he lovingly embraced his wife.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

Priyanka rounded off her look by leaving her hair loose with a centre-partition, accessorising with a pair of statement hoop earrings and sleek bracelets. Her makeup game was top-notch, too.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

 

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-09-2022 at 03:00:16 pm
Next Story

Shashi Tharoor to file nomination for post of Congress president on Sept 30

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

World Tourism Day, World Tourism Day 2022, World Tourism Day India, popular tourist destinations in Karnataka, heritage sites in Karnataka, world heritage sites, Hampi, Mysore Palace, Jog Falls, Karnataka tourism, indian express news
World Tourism Day: Check out these black and white pictures of popular tourist haunts in Karnataka
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 27: Latest News
Advertisement