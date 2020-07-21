Niacinamide: Know about the latest buzzword in beauty

Niacinamide accelerates the skin’s repair functions by stimulating tissue growth and increase collagen production. (Photo: Getty) Niacinamide accelerates the skin’s repair functions by stimulating tissue growth and increase collagen production. (Photo: Getty)

Niacinamide, which is believed to be beneficial for the skin, is not a new entrant in world of beauty. However, this form of vitamin B3 which is also known as niacin did not get the recognition it deserves because of another powerhouse ingredient — vitamin C. But things have started to change for the good, and now it is counted among the must-have ingredients in your beauty products.

Known to accelerates the skin’s repair functions by stimulating tissue growth and increase the production of collagen, it is time you add niacinamide to your skincare regime. But before you do so, allow us to tell you more about it and its uses.

What is Niacinamide?

Niacinamide is a water-soluble vitamin which works wonders in minimizing large pores, wrinkles and fine lines. Not only that, it also helps get rid of dullness and pigmentation. The vitamin B3 derivative is an essential vitamin that our body needs for metabolism and damage repair. However, our body does not produce on itself in sufficient quantities, which is why you need external sources.

Why Niacinamide should be a part of your regime

As mentioned above, this ingredient has multiple benefits. It has the capacity to restore the skin’s firmness along with helping in reducing the appearance of wrinkles within 8 weeks. Not only that, it also works wonders for those with acne-prone skin because it helps control the production of oil.

However, it must be noted that despite being a power ingredient in itself, niacinamide works best when paired with other ingredients like soy, glycerin and kojic acid. If you want to add it in your regime, you could opt for serums, sunscreens and face creams.

Should everyone use it?

While it suits most skin types, those with sensitive skin need to be careful. If you are someone who suffers from dry skin, applying niacinamide topically will help hydrate the skin’s surface and allow for better absorption of moisturisers and serums.

