Tuesday, September 08, 2020
Nia Sharma nails a quirky fashion combo; see pics

Want to make a head-turning statement? Take cues from actor Nia Sharma

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | September 8, 2020 9:40:46 pm
Nia Sharma looks stunning in this ensemble. (Photo: Nia Sharma/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

A look at Nia Sharma’s Instagram feed and you instantly know that the actor has an eclectic sense of style. Right from her makeup to accessories and outfits, you can be sure that she doesn’t settle for the usual. Her latest outfit is proof of the same, and if you are someone who likes to go all out, you will love her most recent look.

Check out the pictures below.

Her latest outfit is proof that sequins and leather can go hand in hand. (Photo: Nia Sharma/ Instagram)

Styled by Saachi Vijaywargia, the television actor was seen in an one-shoulder sequined crop top with a puff sleeve that added drama to the overall look.

The actor went for a chic makeup look. (Photo: Nia Sharma/ Instagram)

The dazzling top was teamed with a pair of high-waisted leather pants and white pointy Chelsea boots. Nia ditched accessories allowing the outfit to speak for itself, and only opted for a stack of white rings and quirky sunglasses to style her look.

We love how the overall look turned out! (Photo: Nia Sharma/ Instagram)

However, it is her makeup which had all our attention. The actor opted for hazel lenses with a pair of false eyelashes and silver eyeliner to complete her look. It is no secret that she is a fan of graphic colourful eyeliners, here’s proof.

Prior to this, Nia was spotted in an all-white look — an off-shoulder top with frill detailing styled with white denim shorts. Check it out below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

When they say you’re only about makeup and clothes, And you could not agree more😊

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Sep 3, 2020 at 2:28am PDT

Would you wear leather and sequins together?

