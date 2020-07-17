Nia Sharma is the OG queen of casual fashion; here’s proof

What do you think about her looks? (Photo: Nia Sharma/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh) What do you think about her looks? (Photo: Nia Sharma/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Scrolling through Nia Sharma’s Instagram profile proves one thing for certain: the actor is a true fashionista. Her sartorial choices range from athleisure to street-style chic and casual, but always on point and supremely trendy. So lets take a look at the Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actor’s impeccable fashion choices.

Who doesn’t love co-ord sets? Nia does too! She looks pretty in this skirt and top combo in muted pastel pink which she styled with hair tied in a bun, dainty earrings and strappy heels. The outfit stood out for the feather detailing on the skirt and the sheer sleeves detail.

Nia nailed this all-black look — a pair of black shorts and black shirt — teamed with knee-high white boots. Smokey eyes, nude lips and pair of danglers completed the look.

This is our favourite look, and we absolutely love the Fuchsia cropped jacket. We like how she balanced the bright jacket with a pair of mom jeans and a white crop top. Keeping it fuss-free, she went for a sleek golden chain and a pair of oval-shaped frames to complete the look.

She kept it classy in a black dress which fit her like a glove. We like how she pulled it together with a pair of ankle-length boots and rectangular quirky frames.

If you have been looking to style your white shirt or even your white coat, take your cue from Nia who teamed hers with a pair of black denim shorts and knee-high black boots. The look was completed with a champagne coloured tote and a pair of aqua blue frames.

