You must check out these 5 eye makeup looks of Nia Sharma

If you thought people won’t apply makeup under their masks, allow us to tell you that eye makeup is having a gala time at the moment. So if you need some inspiration to make a statement and let your eyes do all the talking, look no further. Check out these eye makeup looks we found on Nia Sharma’s Instagram; they are easy to recreate, and all you need is a few colours in your makeup vanity to create magic!

On days you are wearing a bright yellow dress or a mask, make your look stand out by opting for a fiery yellow eyeliner just like the actor. End it with a sharp flick using a white eyeliner. We love how the overall look turned out!

If red is your favourite colour, you have to try this look! In fact, you don’t specifically need a red eyeliner, your red liquid matte lipstick will do the job. Make a precise flick using a slanting brush and fill your lips with the same lipstick to call it a day!

It’s purple all the way! We love how this single eye colour is elevating Nia’s look. Get your hands on an eyeshadow palette which is filled with multiple colours, because trust us you are going to need it when you step out with a mask on.

Who doesn’t love street style fashion? It is comfortable, minimal and super stylish. But, if you are looking to make heads turn, take cues from Nia’s eye look — neon green-winged eyeliner along with white kohl on her lower lash line.

We all have a white dress in our wardrobe, and if you are looking for ways to style it in an effortlessly chic way, Nia’s eye look will come to your rescue. This look was also donned by Sonakshi Sinha a while back. Want to recreate it? Check out these 5 easy steps here.

