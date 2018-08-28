WATCH: Here’s what Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wore to their latest brunch date

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas stepped out for a brunch date in Los Angeles the first time after their engagement ceremony in Mumbai. The couple enjoyed the alone time at a noted celebrity hangout called Nobu in Malibu. For the occasion, the Quantico star picked a pair of high-waist denim and a plain black shirt that had a plunging neckline. Meanwhile, fiance Nick Jonas was seen in a blue shirt and brown pants.

Check out the pictures here.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got engaged earlier this month. (Source: File Photo) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got engaged earlier this month. (Source: File Photo)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had their engagement ceremony in Mumbai, India. (Source: File Photo) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had their engagement ceremony in Mumbai, India. (Source: File Photo)

Priyanka and Nick are expected to get married in October, this year. (Source: File Photo) Priyanka and Nick are expected to get married in October, this year. (Source: File Photo)

Prior to this, the desi girl was seen in a black tee that she paired with denims and a yellow jacket from Cinq à Sept. Black shades and black boots rounded out her look, but what caught out attention was her Gucci handbag.

The actor’s sartorical choices have almost always turned heads and it was no different with this look.

