Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 28, 2018
Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected Sponsored

Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected
  • WATCH: Here’s what Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wore to their latest brunch date

WATCH: Here’s what Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wore to their latest brunch date

The Quantico star was seen in high-waist denims paired with a black shirt. Meanwhile, Nick Jonas was seen in a blue shirt and brown pants. They got engaged last week in Mumbai with their close friends and family in attendance. 

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 28, 2018 5:01:46 pm

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas stepped out for a brunch date in Los Angeles the first time after their engagement ceremony in Mumbai. The couple enjoyed the alone time at a noted celebrity hangout called Nobu in Malibu. For the occasion, the Quantico star picked a pair of high-waist denim and a plain black shirt that had a plunging neckline. Meanwhile, fiance Nick Jonas was seen in a blue shirt and brown pants.

Check out the pictures here.

priyanka chopra and nick jonas photos Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got engaged earlier this month. (Source: File Photo)
Related News

priyanka chopra nick jonas Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had their engagement ceremony in Mumbai, India. (Source: File Photo)

priyanka chopra nick jonas date Priyanka and Nick are expected to get married in October, this year. (Source: File Photo)

Prior to this, the desi girl was seen in a black tee that she paired with denims and a yellow jacket from Cinq à Sept. Black shades and black boots rounded out her look, but what caught out attention was her Gucci handbag.

The actor’s sartorical choices have almost always turned heads and it was no different with this look.

Must Watch

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone Give Love Advice
Watch Now
Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone Give Love Advice
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement