Designer Marco Marco makes NYFW history with an all-transgender show

In a first for New York Fashion Week, Los Angeles-based fashion designer Marco Marco unveiled his latest collection with transgender models walking the ramp for him. Talking to Mic, the designer said, “Although I have always had trans and non-binary people in my shows, it became apparent to me that their presence was often overshadowed by cis gay men or cis gay men in drag”.

The designer wanted to create an opportunity for their presence to be undeniable and reinforce that trans is beautiful.

The show reportedly included almost 34 cisgender models. Including Pose stars Dominique Jackson, Angelica Ross, Transparent actor Trace Lysette and YouTuber Gigi Gorgeous as well as models Geena Rocero, Laith Ashley, Carmen Carrera, Aydian Dowling and Arisce Wanzer.

It is a historic moment and a bold statement by the designer, especially in an industry which has often considered models as objects and nurtured the perfect body image of a ramp model. Model Trace Lysette tweeted saying, “At 36-26-40 I’ve never been model industry standard, and I don’t want to be. I love my thickness. Thanks, Marco Marco for embracing ALL types of beauty”.

Looks like the outlook of the industry towards beauty is changing, one day at a time. Recently, model Winnie Harlow revealed that she has been chosen for Victoria’s Secret annual fashion show. Harlow, who has been bullied a lot in the past for her skin condition, Vitiligo, will be the first woman with a disorder to walk the ramp for the luxury lingerie brand.

