New York Fashion Week: It took 500 hours to make these amazing Disney-villain inspired nails

Take a look at these Disney villain-inspired nails showcased by The Blonds X Disney at NYFW’18. (Source: cndworld; theblondsny/Instagram) Take a look at these Disney villain-inspired nails showcased by The Blonds X Disney at NYFW’18. (Source: cndworld; theblondsny/Instagram)

The New York Fashion Week saw The Blonds collaborating with Disney to create nails inspired from villains like Evil Queen, Cruella de Vil, Maleficent, the Queen of Hearts, Dr. Facillier and Ursula. The Blonds X Disney Spring/Summer 2019 collection also put across a great example of inclusivity – featuring Paris Hilton, an LGBTQ advocate, a drag performer Desmond Napoles, and transgender Dominique Jackson who walked the ramp for them.

Creative Nail Design (CND) took 500 hours to create the Disney Villains-inspired nails. Jan Arnold, co-founder and style director of CND told Elle, “We started with The Blonds two months ago, talking about what the inspiration was, then the team went to town. Craftsmanship alone was 300 focused hours of sculpting, designing, and detailing all the nails. These villains use their nails to do their evil deeds. The Blonds were looking for that dimension.”

From Maleficient’s horn-styled nails to unicorn horns and oversized gold scorpions, take a look at the photos here:

Paris Hilton sported Cruella de Vil’s look from 101 Dalmatians in an heavily embellished dress teamed with black and white hairstyle and boots. But it was her dalmatian styled nail polish that caught our attention.

David Blond, co-founder and creative director of The Blonds wrote in the show notes, “The villains are meant to be secondary characters but they have always stood out for us because they have the best style, the most personality and are the coolest.”

Want to try out one?

