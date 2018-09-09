New York Fashion Week: Snow White’s stepmom, Cruella de Vil, Maleficent walk the ramp for The Blonds

The Blonds recreated Disney villains for their show at New York Fashion Week. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) The Blonds recreated Disney villains for their show at New York Fashion Week. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

International fashion runways always have something fascinating to keep us hooked every year, and generally, they come with some message. This year, New York Fashion Week saw such a sprinkle of innovation. Taking us back to childhood, designers The Blonds showcased Disney villains in their collection.

Models dressed as Snow White’s stepmother, Cruella de Vil, Maleficent and other Disney antagonists stepped out on the runway bathed in sinister lighting.

A giant screening hanging in the background played clips from the Disney films that inspired the ethereal looks on the ramp.

The collection featured pieces made of fabrics like leather, rubber and latex rendered almost exclusively in black or red. Sequinned leggings, spike-bedecked jackets and feather detailing accentuated the drama in the outfits. Here is a brief glimpse of the show.

A model walks down the ramp dressed as a Disney antagonist. (Source: AP) A model walks down the ramp dressed as a Disney antagonist. (Source: AP)

Models sashay down the runway in embellished and electric-hued outfits. (Source: AP) Models sashay down the runway in embellished and electric-hued outfits. (Source: AP)

Plus size models also walked the ramp for the designers. (Source: AP) Plus size models also walked the ramp for the designers. (Source: AP)

The inclusive collection also saw children model some pieces on the ramp. (Source: AP) The inclusive collection also saw children model some pieces on the ramp. (Source: AP)

Paris Hilton models during the presentation of the Blonds spring 2019 collection with a Disney villains theme during Fashion Week. (Source: AP) Paris Hilton models during the presentation of the Blonds spring 2019 collection with a Disney villains theme during Fashion Week. (Source: AP)

A model wearing a spike-bedecked catsuit saunters down the ramp. (Source: AP) A model wearing a spike-bedecked catsuit saunters down the ramp. (Source: AP)

A model dons a glittery uniform for his turn down the ramp. (Source: AP) A model dons a glittery uniform for his turn down the ramp. (Source: AP)

A model dressed as the Evil Queen walks down the ramp with an A model dressed as the Evil Queen walks down the ramp with an apple as a prop. (Source: AP)

Designer Phillipe Blond models during the presentation of the Blonds spring 2019 collection with a Disney villains theme. (Source: AP) Designer Phillipe Blond models during the presentation of the Blonds spring 2019 collection with a Disney villains theme. (Source: AP)

