Sunday, September 09, 2018
New York Fashion Week: Snow White’s stepmom, Cruella de Vil, Maleficent walk the ramp for The Blonds

New York Fashion Week saw a recreation of Disney villains like Snow White's stepmother, Cruella de Vil, Maleficent, during the presentation of designers, The Blonds. Check out the pictures here.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 9, 2018 3:15:17 pm
New York Fashion Week, New York Fashion Week The Blonds, Disney villains New York Fashion Week, disney villains inspired outfits, The Blonds disney villains, indian express, indian express news The Blonds recreated Disney villains for their show at New York Fashion Week. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)
International fashion runways always have something fascinating to keep us hooked every year, and generally, they come with some message. This year, New York Fashion Week saw such a sprinkle of innovation. Taking us back to childhood, designers The Blonds showcased Disney villains in their collection.

Models dressed as Snow White’s stepmother, Cruella de Vil, Maleficent and other Disney antagonists stepped out on the runway bathed in sinister lighting.

A giant screening hanging in the background played clips from the Disney films that inspired the ethereal looks on the ramp.

The collection featured pieces made of fabrics like leather, rubber and latex rendered almost exclusively in black or red. Sequinned leggings, spike-bedecked jackets and feather detailing accentuated the drama in the outfits. Here is a brief glimpse of the show.

New York Fashion Week, New York Fashion Week The Blonds, Disney villains New York Fashion Week, disney villains inspired outfits, The Blonds disney villains, indian express, indian express news A model walks down the ramp dressed as a Disney antagonist. (Source: AP) New York Fashion Week, New York Fashion Week The Blonds, Disney villains New York Fashion Week, disney villains inspired outfits, The Blonds disney villains, indian express, indian express news Models sashay down the runway in embellished and electric-hued outfits. (Source: AP) New York Fashion Week, New York Fashion Week The Blonds, Disney villains New York Fashion Week, disney villains inspired outfits, The Blonds disney villains, indian express, indian express news Plus size models also walked the ramp for the designers. (Source: AP) New York Fashion Week, New York Fashion Week The Blonds, Disney villains New York Fashion Week, disney villains inspired outfits, The Blonds disney villains, indian express, indian express news The inclusive collection also saw children model some pieces on the ramp. (Source: AP) New York Fashion Week, New York Fashion Week The Blonds, Disney villains New York Fashion Week, disney villains inspired outfits, The Blonds disney villains, indian express, indian express news Paris Hilton models during the presentation of the Blonds spring 2019 collection with a Disney villains theme during Fashion Week. (Source: AP) New York Fashion Week, New York Fashion Week The Blonds, Disney villains New York Fashion Week, disney villains inspired outfits, The Blonds disney villains, indian express, indian express news A model wearing a spike-bedecked catsuit saunters down the ramp. (Source: AP) New York Fashion Week, New York Fashion Week The Blonds, Disney villains New York Fashion Week, disney villains inspired outfits, The Blonds disney villains, indian express, indian express news A model dons a glittery uniform for his turn down the ramp. (Source: AP) New York Fashion Week, New York Fashion Week The Blonds, Disney villains New York Fashion Week, disney villains inspired outfits, The Blonds disney villains, indian express, indian express news A model dressed as the Evil Queen walks down the ramp with an apple as a prop. (Source: AP) New York Fashion Week, New York Fashion Week The Blonds, Disney villains New York Fashion Week, disney villains inspired outfits, The Blonds disney villains, indian express, indian express news Designer Phillipe Blond models during the presentation of the Blonds spring 2019 collection with a Disney villains theme. (Source: AP)

What do you think about the designer’s show? Let us know in the comments section below.

