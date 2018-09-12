New York Fashion Week: Gigi Hadid’s Oscar de la Renta outfit resembles the Indian kurta-pyjama

Following the death of Oscar de la Renta in 2014, designers Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia are now in charge of the Dominican brand. Recently, the duo who have worked with the designer for 12 years presented their Spring/Summer 2019 collection at the ongoing New York Fashion Week.
While the brand is usually associated with elaborate gowns and wedding outfits, the latest collection is different with an eclectic mix of contemporary and classic fashion. From fringe gowns to quirky printed capes, the outfits are interesting, to say the least.
It was Gigi Hadid’s outfit on the ramp that caught our attention. The supermodel was seen wearing an ensemble that had an uncanny resemblance to the desi kurta-pyjama combo. Clad in a striped, shirt-style sleeve kurta teamed with a pair of lemon yellow flared trousers, the 23-year-old made quite a statement.
Opting for a single earring and a statement neckpiece, Hadid’s look was rounded off with heavy eye make-up and hair tied neatly into a bun. Did you notice the funky cage-shaped handbag?
Meanwhile, sister Bella Hadid, who too walked the ramp was dressed in a gold shimmery, thigh-high slit gown teamed with a statement necklace and a bracelet.
Before the show began, the designers explained that they took inspiration from their trips to India, Morocco, and Greece. A collection designed to focus on the younger generation, it featured kaftan and sari-like details. Ikat pattern pantsuits, patchwork dresses, unusual handbags and feather shoes too were part of the collection.
Take a look at some of the other interesting outfits:
At the show, the front row was graced by Hollywood A-listers Kate Beckinsale, Nicki Minaj and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.
