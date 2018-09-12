New York Fashion Week: Gigi Hadid’s Oscar de la Renta outfit resembles the Indian kurta-pyjama

Gigi Hadid walked the ramp for Oscar De La Renta’s Spring/Summer’19 collection at the New York Fashion Week. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express) Gigi Hadid walked the ramp for Oscar De La Renta’s Spring/Summer’19 collection at the New York Fashion Week. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)

Following the death of Oscar de la Renta in 2014, designers Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia are now in charge of the Dominican brand. Recently, the duo who have worked with the designer for 12 years presented their Spring/Summer 2019 collection at the ongoing New York Fashion Week.

While the brand is usually associated with elaborate gowns and wedding outfits, the latest collection is different with an eclectic mix of contemporary and classic fashion. From fringe gowns to quirky printed capes, the outfits are interesting, to say the least.

It was Gigi Hadid’s outfit on the ramp that caught our attention. The supermodel was seen wearing an ensemble that had an uncanny resemblance to the desi kurta-pyjama combo. Clad in a striped, shirt-style sleeve kurta teamed with a pair of lemon yellow flared trousers, the 23-year-old made quite a statement.

Gigi Hadid at the Oscar de la Renta show. (Source: AP) Gigi Hadid at the Oscar de la Renta show. (Source: AP)

Opting for a single earring and a statement neckpiece, Hadid’s look was rounded off with heavy eye make-up and hair tied neatly into a bun. Did you notice the funky cage-shaped handbag?

Meanwhile, sister Bella Hadid, who too walked the ramp was dressed in a gold shimmery, thigh-high slit gown teamed with a statement necklace and a bracelet.

Bella Hadid at the Oscar de la Renta show. (Source: AP) Bella Hadid at the Oscar de la Renta show. (Source: AP)

Before the show began, the designers explained that they took inspiration from their trips to India, Morocco, and Greece. A collection designed to focus on the younger generation, it featured kaftan and sari-like details. Ikat pattern pantsuits, patchwork dresses, unusual handbags and feather shoes too were part of the collection.

Take a look at some of the other interesting outfits:

A model dressed in a black mini fringe dress. (Source: AP) A model dressed in a black mini fringe dress. (Source: AP)

Models walk in the finale of the Oscar de la Renta spring 2019 collection during New York Fashion Week. (Source: AP) Models walk in the finale of the Oscar de la Renta spring 2019 collection during New York Fashion Week. (Source: AP)

A model wearing a fringe gown. (Source: AP) A model wearing a fringe gown. (Source: AP)

Creative Directors of Oscar de la Renta, Fernando Garcia (L) and Laura Kim. (Source: AP) Creative Directors of Oscar de la Renta, Fernando Garcia (L) and Laura Kim. (Source: AP)

Kate Beckinsale (L); Nicki Minaj (C) and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. (Source: AP) Kate Beckinsale (L); Nicki Minaj (C) and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. (Source: AP)

At the show, the front row was graced by Hollywood A-listers Kate Beckinsale, Nicki Minaj and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

