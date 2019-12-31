Thinking of wearing a sari this New Year Eve? Here’s how you can totally rock one

The actors are here to give you all the inspiration you need. (Designed by Gargi Singh) The actors are here to give you all the inspiration you need. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

The year is about to end, and what better way to end it than by partying and spending time with friends and family. While we are sure you have your party attire ready, but just in case you do not, you can always fall back on the good old ever-reliable sari. In case you are unconvinced, we have got you covered.

This year, there were several instances of celebrities wearing saris and giving it in an interesting twist. Here are some sari looks you can definitely try for your New Year parties.

The year of the sequin saris

First Karisma Kapoor wore it, and then Kareena Kapoor Khan. Later almost every other actor was seen in the sequin sari designed by designer Manish Malhotra. If this year, sequins dominated sartorial choices, then sequin sari was one of the most prominent manifestations of it. Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon were all seen nailing the sari look. The trick is simple. Choose a sequin sari, team it with a matching halter blouse and then go easy on the accessories. Round out the look with a messy hairdo or a neatly tied bun.

Here are some examples.

Karisma Kapoor aces the minimalistic look. (Source: Manish Malhotra World/Instagram) Karisma Kapoor aces the minimalistic look. (Source: Manish Malhotra World/Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan stood out in this sari. (Source: Manish Malhotra World/Instagram) Kareena Kapoor Khan stood out in this sari. (Source: Manish Malhotra World/Instagram)

Style your sari with the right blouse

A blouse is the silent saviour (or destroyer) of a sari, so it becomes important to choose the right blouse if you wish to stand out. In case you are choosing an intricately embroidered sari, go for an off-shoulder blouse. And contrary to what you may believe, it never really went out of fashion. This year, Priyanka Chopra Jonas donned a stunning sari by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla and teamed it with an off-shoulder blouse at the Marrakech Film Festival. Well, we are still in awe.

Look at her for inspiration.

But, of course, there is not one way to get the right blouse. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who went on a sartorial trip while promoting her film, The Zoya Factor, gave us some major blouse inspiration. Take this biker sari look, for instance. The full-sleeve with an asymmetrical zip blouse elevated the look many notches higher. Like the actor, keep the look sharp.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja looked striking in this cocktail sari. (Source: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja/Instagram) Sonam Kapoor Ahuja looked striking in this cocktail sari. (Source: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja/Instagram)

The year has also been the year for ruffles. And a ruffle blouse can make a simple, block-colour chiffon sari the best outfit at a party. Don’t believe us? Well, just see the way Dia Mirza styled it in this Manish Malhotra sari.

Dia Mirza looked resplendent. (Source: APH Images) Dia Mirza looked resplendent. (Source: APH Images)

Accessorise your sari with a belt

A simple belt can go a long way in giving you the perfect New year party look. Isha Ambani, who is almost always impeccably turned out, shows us how. She was spotted in a dreamy Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla sari which mostly stood out for the kamarbandh it was teamed with.

Check out her pictures here.

A simple belt clinched at the waist also adds a lot to a basic sari look. Look at the way Vidya Balan wore this Satya Paul sari with the belt.

Ruffle sari

If there is ruffle blouse in our list, can the ruffle sari be far behind? Pair it with a basic blouse and you are good to go. Of late, Mira Kapoor has been quite a fan of this, evident in the way she either opted for a ruffle blouse or a ruffle sari. During Diwali celebrations this year, she had stepped out in one from Jade by Monica and Karishma, and looked lovely. She paired the sari with a matching sequin blouse and kept the accessorises minimal.

Style it with a cape

If you like to stand out at a party, we suggest you go all out. And what better way to do it than teaming your sari with a cape? A corset blouse, a sari and a cape, that’s all you need. If you are still confused about how to go about it, do not look beyond the Neerja actor who did a great job while attending the trailer launch of Sanju last year. Styled by sister Rhea Kapoor, the actor was seen in a sari by Gaurav Gupta. This was paired with a matching sweetheart neckline blouse with strappy sleeves. And, of course there was a matching cape that elevated the look.

Sonam Kapoor in Gaurav Gupta. (Source: File Photo) Sonam Kapoor in Gaurav Gupta. (Source: File Photo)

Singer Kanika Kapoor was also seen in a gorgeous black Manish Malhotra sari, which was paired with a risque corset blouse.

Well, we hope you found your desired look.

