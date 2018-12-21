Celeb-inspired New Year party fashion inspiration

It is time to usher in the New Year with music, good food and some stunning fashion choices. Celebrities, much like always, serve as inspirations. While sequin dresses were flaunted by many this year, ruffle tops and floral dresses were also seen aplenty.

With the New Year just around the corner, here are some styling tips for you.

Classic black and red outfits

What is a celebration without a black or red outfit to make you stand out, right? If you are going for these two colours, then we recommend that you keep your make-up subtle. Go for nude lipstick shades and team it with stunning smokey eye make-up. But if you want the classic Hollywood look, pick a black dress and round it off with a deep wine or burgundy lipstick.

Sequin dresses

Sequin dresses and skirts were a big hit this year. Several actors, from Katrina Kaif to Disha Patani were spotted rocking sequin dresses and how! If you are planning to wear one, go easy on the accessories and also on the make-up.

Flared pants

Another trend that was big this year was flared pants. They go very well with a crop top or even with a blazer and is perfect for winters.

Ruffles

Ruffle tops add just the right amount of drama to any look and this year, celebrities were seen wearing them often. Team it with a pencil skirt and you are good to go.

Florals

Florals never really go out of fashion and the way celebrities embraced this trend this year is proof that it’s here to stay. If you have to go to that New Year party and you want to keep your look understated, go for a floral dress.