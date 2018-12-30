From applying foundation to mastering smokey eyes: New Year make-up tutorials that you can put to use

While guesses are that sequinned dresses, metallic flared pants, ruffles and florals are all set to make for some of the hottest outfit ideas this New Year party season, it is important to ensure your make-up is on point and up to the minute for you to make a perfect style statement.

From classic winged eyeliner to smokey eyes and make-up basics like getting your foundation right, here are some make-up tips for you so you can put your best fashion foot forward and ring in the New Year in style.

Metallic and colourful eyes

In order to opt for metallic eyes, first, you need to choose the perfect eyeshadow according to your skin tone. After applying the eyeshadow, gently apply the shimmer on top of it for that glamorous look.

TIP: The best part about opting for a shiny eye palette is that it goes well with both bold lip colours and nude ones.

Watch this tutorials on how to get shimmery and coloured eyes:

Here’s some more inspiration:

Smokey eyes

Here’s a step-by-step tutorial on how to get smokey eyes in less than two minutes, using only a kajal from celebrity make-up artist Namrata Soni.

Tip: Try doing your eye make-up after applying a primer and an eye concealer as it helps the eye make-up blend easily and stay longer.

Here’s a tutorial on how to get smokey eyes with a pop of blue:

Reverse smokey eyes

Ever tried the reverse smokey eyes? If not, New Year is the perfect time to bring out your experimental side. As the name suggests, it is the reverse of smokey eyes. In this, the lower lash line needs to be more thick and dark than the upper one.

Have a look at this video, also posted by Namrata Soni:

Winged eyeliner

Winged eyeliner is one of the easiest eye make-ups to do. It can add the much-needed drama to a look but at the same time, it can also keep it subtle. Right from shimmery dresses to florals, this makeup trend goes well with all outfits.

Watch how to get it done:

Basic make-up

For starters, here are some tutorials on how to get your makeup basics right. Take a look at how to apply foundation, highlighter and blush.

Here’s how to apply the perfect mascara:

Ever tried these eye makeup ideas? Let us know in the comments section below.