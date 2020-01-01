New Year celebrations: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma step out in style

What do you think of their looks? (Designed by Gargi Singh) What do you think of their looks? (Designed by Gargi Singh)

The old year has ended and a new year has begun. Much like us, the celebrities, too, partied the night away and celebrated the end of the decade. If pictures floating on social media are anything to go by, they surely had a great time.

There was Kareena Kapoor Khan looking stunning in white, as she was spotted with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur. The outfit was elaborate, and in a photo shared by Anushka Sharma, she was seen donning a regal white fur coat.

Saif, like most times, looked sharp in a tuxedo.

View this post on Instagram #happynewyear ❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Dec 31, 2019 at 5:56pm PST

There were also pictures of Sharma with husband Virat Kohli. The couple has always managed to impress us, and made a mark this time, too. Sharma was seen in a sequinned dress. The outfit stood out for the plunging neckline and the high-thigh slit. The look was rounded out with smokey eyes, short hairdo and no accessories. The Indian skipper looked dapper in a tuxedo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Dec 31, 2019 at 7:32pm PST

View this post on Instagram Happy New Year ✨💛 A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Dec 31, 2019 at 7:26pm PST

While we await more pictures, the ones we see speak volumes of the stunning night that was. Right?

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd