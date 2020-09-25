scorecardresearch
Friday, September 25, 2020
New mom Ashley Graham returns to the runway with Milan Fashion Week, pumps milk backstage

This was Ashley Graham's first appearance on the ramp after giving birth to her son Isaac in January 2020

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | September 25, 2020 8:00:05 pm
ashley graham, milan fashion weekAshley Graham at Milan Fashion Week 2020 (Source: ashleygraham/Instagram)

Ashley Graham is back on the runaway after her maternity leave. The American model strutted down the ramp at Milan Fashion Week 2020 for fashion label Fendi.

The 32-year-old model was seen in a floral sheer wrap dress with a short slip underneath. She tied her hair in a low bun and wore minimal makeup. This was the model’s first appearance after giving birth to her son Isaac in January 2020.

“It has been a difficult year for everyone and I’m so impressed by the fashion industry’s resilience and quick adapting. Thank you to everyone who helped me (safely) get back to the runway,” she wrote on Instagram.

Graham later turned heads in a silk blue flowing gown with a plunging neckline, cinched around her waist with a massive black belt. She wore minimal makeup and left her hair open.

The plus-size model who has always challenged stereotypes also gave us a glimpse on Instagram of pumping breast milk backstage while getting her hair and makeup done.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Backstage shenanigans at @FENDI! @silviaventurinifendi @stockdale.charlotte @pg_dmcasting @chaos

A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@ashleygraham) on Sep 23, 2020 at 9:28am PDT

Ashley is surely an inspiration!

