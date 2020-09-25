New mom Ashley Graham returns to the runway with Milan Fashion Week, pumps milk backstage

Ashley Graham at Milan Fashion Week 2020 (Source: ashleygraham/Instagram)

Ashley Graham is back on the runaway after her maternity leave. The American model strutted down the ramp at Milan Fashion Week 2020 for fashion label Fendi.

The 32-year-old model was seen in a floral sheer wrap dress with a short slip underneath. She tied her hair in a low bun and wore minimal makeup. This was the model’s first appearance after giving birth to her son Isaac in January 2020.

“It has been a difficult year for everyone and I’m so impressed by the fashion industry’s resilience and quick adapting. Thank you to everyone who helped me (safely) get back to the runway,” she wrote on Instagram.

Graham later turned heads in a silk blue flowing gown with a plunging neckline, cinched around her waist with a massive black belt. She wore minimal makeup and left her hair open.

Read| ICW 2020: Janhvi Kapoor turns into royal bride as showstopper for Manish Malhotra

The plus-size model who has always challenged stereotypes also gave us a glimpse on Instagram of pumping breast milk backstage while getting her hair and makeup done.

Ashley is surely an inspiration!

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd