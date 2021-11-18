New bride Patralekhaa wows in red sari as she makes an appearance with Rajkummar Rao

Newly weds Patralekhaa Paul and Rajkummar Rao made their first appearance as husband and wife as they returned to Mumbai after their wedding ceremony in Chandigarh.

They were papped at the airport wearing red and white ensembles, looking every bit the happily wed couple.

With her bridal looks from, everyone has their eyes set on Patralekhaa’s fashion choices, and the CityLights actor did not disappoint. Continuing the red and white combination from their wedding outfits, she was clad in a romantic red organza silk sari from the label Torani which was styled with a spaghetti blouse.

She kept her makeup minimal and went with bright red lips to complement her ensemble. The Stree actor, on the other hand, wore an all-white frayed kurta set from Kunal Rawal and paired it with white sneakers.

The sari, named ‘Surrkh Farrin Saaari’, is available for Rs 54,500 on the brand’s website.

The couple had opted for exquisite creations by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee for their her wedding. For the big day, the bride wore a customised red tulle embroidered buti saree with an embroidered veil that had a Bengali verse inscribed, written by the designer for the couple. It read: “Amar poran bhora bhalobasha aami tomay shomorpon korilam”.

The groom was clad in an ivory jacket with a Bangalore silk kurta and churidar. Both accessorised the look with heritage Sabyasachi jewellery.

For their reception, also held in Chandigarh, the couple looked no less than royalty. While Rajkummar opted for the classic tuxedo, complete with a bowtie, Patralekhaa looked regal in a silk brocade sari with a full-sleeved blouse, a shawl, and a gold and emerald choker, all from Sabyasachi.

