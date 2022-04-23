‘Never Have I Ever’ star Darren Barnet becomes Victoria’s Secret Pink’s first-ever celebrity male brand ambassador

Best known for his role as Paxton Hall-Yoshida in the popular Netflix series Never Have I Ever, actor-producer Darren Barnet has been roped in as Victoria’s Secret Pink’s first-ever celebrity male brand ambassador “as part of the brand’s continued focus on inclusivity“.

Darren will promote Pink’s gender-free collection which is inclusive of shorts, tees, matching sweat sets and accessories. Additionally, he will also help launch new styles. According to the brand, he will be curating a list of his favourite Pink products and participating in various activations that support the brand’s key initiatives “as part of Pink’s ongoing commitment to inclusivity, fostering positive mental health, and empowering young adults“.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Darren Barnet (@darrenbarnet)

Talking about the collaboration, he said, “Filming Never Have I Ever definitely brings me back to my high school days and reminds me of the insecurities and issues that we face as young adults. I know how it feels to not fit in, and how important it is to feel supported and accepted for who you are. I love the work that Pink is doing – especially their focus on community and mental health – so I’m really honoured to be a part of this team.”

As such, the actor will not only launch new styles but also empower young adults and spread mental health awareness. “I wish mental health was more of a focus when I was a teenager and my hope is that we can reach those young adults who need to be heard and supported most,” he wrote on Instagram, announcing the news.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria’s Secret PINK (@vspink)

For this, he will participate in the brand’s Mental Health Awareness Month Activations, including taking part in an Instagram Live conversation with Pink’s partners and brand ambassadors – sharing his own experiences and tips for prioritising his mental health.

“We are so excited to announce this partnership because Darren is such a positive role model for teens and young adults,” said Amy Hauk, CEO of Pink. “As we focus on expanding our gender-free offerings and continue to evolve as a brand, we want to ensure our partners not only represent the diversity of our customers but also embody individuality and self-confidence.”

