Netizens liken Benedict Cumberbatch’s magazine cover appearance to ‘Ali G’; here’s why

There is no doubt that Benedict Cumberbatch is a master of disguises. He can wear any look and convince us that he is actually that person. The Doctor Strange actor recently graced the cover of W Magazine in a strange, fun avatar that has netizens convinced that he is Ali G — Alistair Leslie Graham — a satirical fictional character created and played by comedian Sacha Baron Cohen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗢 𝗟 𝗚 𝗔 (@big_fat_greekmother)

Cumberbatch is one of the 10 Hollywood stars included in W Magazine’s ‘Best Performances 2022’ issue. He posed for the photograph looking all serious in a bright yellow shirt with grey patterns by Hermes, a matching yellow bucket hat, and a pair of brown Ray-Ban shades.

ALSO READ | Lady Gaga looks surreal on the covers of these fashion magazines

He also held a bunch of daisies in one hand, with the other balled into a fist and resting against his face. The overall look is in sharp contrast with his film appearance in Spider Man: No Way Home, where he reprised his role as the powerful sorcerer, Doctor Strange.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by W Magazine (@wmag)

Netizens have appreciated the 45-year-old’s look, by likening him to Baron-Cohen’s Ali G.

“Ali G vibes 💛,” one person wrote on Instagram, while another commented: “God I love Ali G”.

“Can we have Benedict on the cover every month? Thank you,” someone else wrote.

On Twitter, too, people were quick to point out the resemblance — intentional or unintentional. After the cover photos were shared by Twitter account ‘Film Updates’, there were many retweets, and these are some reactions:

Benedict Cumberbatch covers W Magazine’s Best Performances issue pic.twitter.com/ugSrdAqu2a — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 11, 2022

why’d i think that was ali g — little shit lois⁹¹ ♡’s sarah (@louisonvinyI) January 11, 2022

Cumberbatch‘s interview is a part of a series of interviews with “the year’s most talked-about stars”, including the likes of Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Denzel Washington, Jennifer Hudson, Tilda Swinton, Kristen Stewart, Cate Blanchett, Gemma Chan, and Jessica Chastain.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!