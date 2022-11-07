Netizens are confused by Diesel’s latest design: a skirt that looks like a belt

It is not unheard of for fashion brands to come up with collections that confuse people entirely, who are not sure what to make of them.

Currently, one of Diesel’s designs is being discussed passionately by netizens; the object of interest is a £795 (INR 74,154) belt-skirt, which can be fastened with Velcro. On social media platforms, the Italian retail clothing company shared photos and videos of models wearing the piece of clothing some weeks ago.

While some people think that the design — which is a part of the brand’s fall/winter 2022 collection — is a skirt, others are calling it a belt. Some others are questioning its practicality.

One TikTok user recently highlighted this, and the video was also shared on Twitter with the text: “Genuine question. Did you look at that ‘skirt’ and think of practicality?” The video was essentially an unboxing and review of the ‘skirt’.

genuine question. did y’all look at that “skirt” and think of practicality? pic.twitter.com/TB3mQsD27a — Kenii★彡 (@notkennii) November 2, 2022

What is being touted as a ‘mini skirt’ is actually creative director Glenn Martens’ attempt to showcase 2000s fashion with low-waisted designs. Naturally, people are reacting to the design. Check them out.

“I am hysterically laughing in leather class. This looks like a last-minute assignment someone would make hours before the garment was due only to still fail. How people still get duped into buying this over priced fake fashion is a mystery,” a Twitter user wrote.

I am hysterically laughing in leather class 😂 this looks like a last minute assignment someone would make hours before a the garment was due only to still fail. How people still get duped into buying this over priced fake fashion is a mystery. pic.twitter.com/ahnE89I3T8 — Lunaeyra Velaryon Targaryen 🌙🧜🏾‍♀️🐉 (@AngelOf_Jah) November 3, 2022

Someone else mentioned: “I think that’s an error on the designer’s behalf. If you can’t use what a product is designed for, that is no longer a skirt. That is a belt.”

I think that’s an error on the designer’s behalf. If you can’t use what a product is designed for that is no longer a skirt. That is a belt. — Robyn Hood 🕸 (@robynsrighthand) November 3, 2022

Sharing a picture of the belt-skirt, another Twitter user joked: “The Diesel skirt literally looks like the hip brace I have to wear to prevent dislocations.”

the diesel skirt literally looks like the hip brace i have to wear to prevent dislocations pic.twitter.com/ptqPFCD3hD — Peach (@justafewmorelbs) November 2, 2022

Here are some other reactions:

runway fashion Can be practical but it’s not meant to be. Some pieces are just meant to be gauked at as art as it’s walked in for a minute, used in editorials or for a quick red carpet look. — cam (@killuascam) November 3, 2022

i’m sorry but who sees the diesel skirt and thinks “yeah I’m gonna buy it to wear it on a daily basis it’s gonna be so practical” 💀 it’s literally a show piece https://t.co/fVvZ32FjmJ — bel🤍 (@bibibade) November 3, 2022

I bought this same skirt for my girl and honestly if you bought it thinking it was gonna be a conventional skirt that’s your fault not all pieces are practical but the skirt is still flyyy on body but it definitely isn’t for all sizes sadly. pic.twitter.com/ULlbg9pzTJ — Tablada🇧🇿 (@its_tablada) November 3, 2022

I’m gonna break my silence. The skirt is so ugly. People liked it bc the models made it look good. The desing is ugly, the fit is horrible. They hyped the models and everyone fell for it bc no way girls were saying this is a better replacement for the miumiu skirt. — Eli ♡ (@okloveli) November 3, 2022

What do you think of the design?

