scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 07, 2022

Netizens are confused by Diesel’s latest design: a skirt that looks like a belt

"This looks like a last-minute assignment someone would make hours before the garment was due only to still fail," one Twitter user wrote

fashion, fashion design, collection, netizens confusion, reaction, Diesel latest design, Diesel skirt, Diesel skirt belt, Twitter reactions, indian express newsIs that a skirt, is that a belt? (Photo: Twitter/@justafewmorelbs)

It is not unheard of for fashion brands to come up with collections that confuse people entirely, who are not sure what to make of them.

Currently, one of Diesel’s designs is being discussed passionately by netizens; the object of interest is a £795 (INR 74,154) belt-skirt, which can be fastened with Velcro. On social media platforms, the Italian retail clothing company shared photos and videos of models wearing the piece of clothing some weeks ago.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Diesel (@diesel)

While some people think that the design — which is a part of the brand’s fall/winter 2022 collection — is a skirt, others are calling it a belt. Some others are questioning its practicality.

ALSO READ |Julia Fox’s low-rise pants is confusing netizens; find out why

One TikTok user recently highlighted this, and the video was also shared on Twitter with the text: “Genuine question. Did you look at that ‘skirt’ and think of practicality?” The video was essentially an unboxing and review of the ‘skirt’.

What is being touted as a ‘mini skirt’ is actually creative director Glenn Martens’ attempt to showcase 2000s fashion with low-waisted designs. Naturally, people are reacting to the design. Check them out.

“I am hysterically laughing in leather class. This looks like a last-minute assignment someone would make hours before the garment was due only to still fail. How people still get duped into buying this over priced fake fashion is a mystery,” a Twitter user wrote.

Someone else mentioned: “I think that’s an error on the designer’s behalf. If you can’t use what a product is designed for, that is no longer a skirt. That is a belt.”

Sharing a picture of the belt-skirt, another Twitter user joked: “The Diesel skirt literally looks like the hip brace I have to wear to prevent dislocations.”

Here are some other reactions:

What do you think of the design?

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Why US central bank is forcing its economy into recessionPremium
ExplainSpeaking | Why US central bank is forcing its economy into recession
Field report: Why farmers are still burning stubble despite machines bein...Premium
Field report: Why farmers are still burning stubble despite machines bein...
RBI withdrew $66.73 billion from overseas banks to prop up Re in H1Premium
RBI withdrew $66.73 billion from overseas banks to prop up Re in H1
Atmospheric scientist, Professor, IIT Kanpur: Strengthen pollution regula...Premium
Atmospheric scientist, Professor, IIT Kanpur: Strengthen pollution regula...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-11-2022 at 05:00:23 pm
Next Story

SAD expels former SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur over ‘anti-party activities’

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Saif Ali Khan fashion: The actor has an eclectic wardrobe, these pictures are proof
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 07: Latest News
Advertisement