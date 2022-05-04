scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 04, 2022
Netizens criticise Met Gala 2022 for choosing ‘Gilded Glamour’ as its theme; here are some reactions

"Am I the only one who thinks this year's #MetGala theme is out of touch? Inequality is at the highest levels since the Gilded Age," one Twitter user wrote

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 4, 2022 2:10:11 pm
Met Gala 2022, Met Gala 2022 news, Met Gala 2022 theme, Met Gala 2022 Gilded Glamour theme, netizens criticise Met Gala 2022 theme, indian express newsNetizens called out the organisers, raising some relevant points as to why the dress code was insensitive in today's day and age. (Photo: Instagram/@metgalaofficial)

While the Met Gala 2022 concluded on a fashionable note, with many red carpet moments and stories, social media users have not been too pleased with the dress code this year, which was “gilded glamour, white-tie” in keeping with the theme, ‘In America: An Anthology of Fashion’.

ALSO READ |Corsets, tiaras and more: All the standout trends from Met Gala this year

In fact, many people have made their displeasure public, arguing that in the current socio-political environment in the US and around the world, the term ‘gilded’ does not sound correct.

The word technically refers to ‘wealth and privilege’ and that is what the Met Gala attempted to recreate this time: ‘Gilded Age New York’, believed to be a time period in the country that spanned two decades — from 1870 to 1890 — wherein there was “unprecedented prosperity, cultural change, and industrialization”, a Vogue report stated.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Met Gala 2022 (@metgalaofficial)

It also noted that the “fashion during that period was one of excess”.

ALSO READ |From Alicia Keys’ tribute to New York City to Billie Eilish’s 1885 portrait-inspired dress: Met Gala outfits with a message

Netizens, however, took to Twitter to call out the organisers, raising some relevant points as to why the dress code was insensitive in today’s day and age. One Twitter user pointed out that amid the pandemic, when there is also an “economic meltdown”, the Met Gala dress code was all wrong. Check out their tweet:

Check out these other reactions:

Hasan Piker, a political commentator, wrote, “The Met Gala is happening again already, and this year’s theme is straight flexing. it’s gilded glamour. At a time when wealth inequality has passed gilded age levels, they’ve gone fully mask off lmao.”

