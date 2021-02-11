scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, February 11, 2021
Latest news

Netizens can’t get over US impeachment manager Stacey Plaskett’s cape dress

Stacey Plaskett wore a blue midi dress with a cape-like detail

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | February 11, 2021 3:00:50 pm
stacey plaskettCan you guess the cost of Stacey Plaskett's cape dress? (Source: andyman686/Instagram)

Stacey Plaskett, one of the Democratic House impeachment managers, arrived at the US Senate in a striking attire that left everyone awestruck.

The elected delegate from the US Virgin Islands was present to make a case on how the former US President was responsible for the attack on Capitol, according to reports.

For the occasion, she wore a blue body-hugging BGL midi dress with a belted detail around the waist. But what specifically caught people’s attention was the cape-like attachment at the back of the dress.

Netizens, who were in awe, could not resist appreciating the outfit. “Not the focus I know but Impeachment Manager @StaceyPlaskett is defending our democracy while looking SO FLY IN A LITERAL CAPE DRESS,” Meena Harris, niece of  US Vice President Kamala Harris wrote on Twitter.

Also Read |As Donald Trump’s impeachment trial begins, here’s everything you need to know

Here’s what others said:

The cape dress costs $276.60 (Rs 20,134.70), on etsy.com. What do you think of the look?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

promise day, promise day 2019, happy promise day, happy promise day 2019
Check out these Happy Promise Day 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Greetings and Photos

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 11: Latest News

Advertisement
X