Netizens can’t get over US impeachment manager Stacey Plaskett’s cape dress

Stacey Plaskett, one of the Democratic House impeachment managers, arrived at the US Senate in a striking attire that left everyone awestruck.
The elected delegate from the US Virgin Islands was present to make a case on how the former US President was responsible for the attack on Capitol, according to reports.
For the occasion, she wore a blue body-hugging BGL midi dress with a belted detail around the waist. But what specifically caught people’s attention was the cape-like attachment at the back of the dress.
Netizens, who were in awe, could not resist appreciating the outfit. “Not the focus I know but Impeachment Manager @StaceyPlaskett is defending our democracy while looking SO FLY IN A LITERAL CAPE DRESS,” Meena Harris, niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris wrote on Twitter.
Not the focus I know but Impeachment Manager @StaceyPlaskett is defending our democracy while looking SO FLY IN A LITERAL CAPE DRESS pic.twitter.com/d6EnSRlOFz
— Meena Harris (@meenaharris) February 10, 2021
Here’s what others said:
Yes! @StaceyPlaskett presented a scary and detailed account of what occurred on January 6th. Her blue cape dress made a statement of its own. Fashion is important, fashion can make a political statement . 👗
— Donna J Drexel (@DonnaJAZgal) February 10, 2021
.@StaceyPlaskett is of course, killing this. Her presentation is powerful and effective. But I can’t stop being mesmerized by the hair, cape dress, and pearls. 😍#Fabulous
— Midwin Charles, Esq. (@MidwinCharles) February 10, 2021
Delegate Stacey Plaskett from the U.S. Virgin Islands is doing a terrific job making a compelling case while looking fabulous in that blue cape dress.
— Kath C LeSage (@KathCLeSage) February 10, 2021
I know this is superficial as hell, but I’m kind of loving that House Manager, @StaceyPlaskett, showed-up wearing a cape to defend our democracy. pic.twitter.com/QIHaOCMFeC
— Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) February 10, 2021
The cape dress costs $276.60 (Rs 20,134.70), on etsy.com. What do you think of the look?
