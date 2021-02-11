Netizens can’t get over US impeachment manager Stacey Plaskett’s cape dress

Can you guess the cost of Stacey Plaskett's cape dress? (Source: andyman686/Instagram)

Stacey Plaskett, one of the Democratic House impeachment managers, arrived at the US Senate in a striking attire that left everyone awestruck.

The elected delegate from the US Virgin Islands was present to make a case on how the former US President was responsible for the attack on Capitol, according to reports.

For the occasion, she wore a blue body-hugging BGL midi dress with a belted detail around the waist. But what specifically caught people’s attention was the cape-like attachment at the back of the dress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sib’s Breakfast Club (@sibsbreakfastclub)

Netizens, who were in awe, could not resist appreciating the outfit. “Not the focus I know but Impeachment Manager @StaceyPlaskett is defending our democracy while looking SO FLY IN A LITERAL CAPE DRESS,” Meena Harris, niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris wrote on Twitter.

Not the focus I know but Impeachment Manager @StaceyPlaskett is defending our democracy while looking SO FLY IN A LITERAL CAPE DRESS pic.twitter.com/d6EnSRlOFz — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) February 10, 2021

Here’s what others said:

Yes! @StaceyPlaskett presented a scary and detailed account of what occurred on January 6th. Her blue cape dress made a statement of its own. Fashion is important, fashion can make a political statement . 👗 — Donna J Drexel (@DonnaJAZgal) February 10, 2021

.@StaceyPlaskett is of course, killing this. Her presentation is powerful and effective. But I can’t stop being mesmerized by the hair, cape dress, and pearls. 😍#Fabulous — Midwin Charles, Esq. (@MidwinCharles) February 10, 2021

Delegate Stacey Plaskett from the U.S. Virgin Islands is doing a terrific job making a compelling case while looking fabulous in that blue cape dress. — Kath C LeSage (@KathCLeSage) February 10, 2021

I know this is superficial as hell, but I’m kind of loving that House Manager, @StaceyPlaskett, showed-up wearing a cape to defend our democracy. pic.twitter.com/QIHaOCMFeC — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) February 10, 2021 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The cape dress costs $276.60 (Rs 20,134.70), on etsy.com. What do you think of the look?