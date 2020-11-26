The Crown Season 4: Some memorable looks of Emma Corrin as Princess Diana

The Crown Season 4 began streaming on Netflix on November 15. (Photo: Netflix)

We had all been eagerly waiting for the latest season of Netflix’s The Crown, and now after finally binge-watching it, we can surely say that actor Emma Corrin as Princess Diana is one of the best things about the show. It would also not be wrong to say that she actually left us feeling awed and speechless. But it is not only her power-packed performance, but Emma’s impersonation of Princess Di was also down to a T, including her fashion choices. It is no secret that the late Princess Diana’s fashion was ahead of its time and stays relevant to date.

So let us take a look at some of the most memorable outfits from the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Regina (@thecrownaboveall)

Diana famously wore the puffy, ivory white gown to her wedding that took place at St Paul’s Cathedral on July 29, 1981. The majestic dress was designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel. Emma too was seen wearing a recreation of the outfit, about which she has said that it had taken 10 people to help her get into the “massive dress”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexandre Patricio 🧿 (@alexandrepatricio)

For her engagement with Prince Charles, Diana was seen in a coral blue dress worn with white bow scarf featuring blue prints.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonix Phone Cases & Essentials (@shopsonix)

Princess Di is believed to have been spotted in the dazzling red dress on many occasions, including when she was visiting the London Royal Opera House in 1982. Emma, too, was seen in the strappy gown which was paired with a clutch, stunning tiara and a diamond necklace.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Royal Style Watch (@royalstylewatch)

Princess Diana was photographed in a pink ensemble outside Highgrove House. And a scene in the series shows young Emma Corrin skating down the royal corridors in the same outfit — pink checkered pants styled with a white shirt and pink sweater.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Felipe Vieira | ONEMORESÉRIE (@onemoreserie)

For her meeting with on-screen Camilla Parker Bowles, Emma is seen wearing a yellow ochre skirt suit. The carefully crafted outfit was paired with a white sling bag and dainty studs. However, in real life, the late Princess wore this on her tour to Australia.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd