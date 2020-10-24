Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet wedding: The couple look adorable in traditional attires

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet got hitched in a gurdwara. (Source: pollywood/Instagram, venuemonk/Instagram)

Singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet finally tied the knot in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony today, October 24, in a gurdwara.

Neha looked pretty in a peach lehenga with organza dupatta. Rohanpreet donned a matching kurta and turban, colour-coordinated his outfit with the bride. The newlyweds kept their look quite traditional.

Before the wedding, Neha also gave us a glimpse of her mehendi ceremony held as part of pre-wedding festivities. For the occasion, she donned a peacock green lehenga by Anita Dongre. The skirt with floral print matched well with a peacock green choli with a square neck, and was teamed with a printed dupatta of the same colour. The bride-to-be kept her look traditional and yet quite classy.

Sporting simple makeup and hair middle-parted into a bun, she completed the look with heavy choker necklace with emeralds and diamonds, a maang tika, and earrings from Anita Dongre Pinkcity. Kakkar’s look was styled by Ruchi Kapoor while her makeup was done by Vibha Gusain.

Groom-to-be Rohanpreet, on the other hand, chose a bandhgala kurta of a lighter green shade with floral print in pink, and a black turban.

The couple also celebrated their haldi ceremony, pictures of which were posted by Kakkar.

For the occasion, the Dilbar singer donned a simple mustard saree by Shilpi Ahuja, teamed with a blouse of the same colour. The bride-to-be looked pretty with her hair tied in a messy bun, adorned with white flowers. She completed the look with a pair of big jhumkas and sported simple makeup.

Rohanpreet looked dapper in a yellow kurta and white pyjama, paired with a white turban. What caught our attention was the embroidered multi-coloured stole that he draped around the kurta, adding an edge to the ensemble. He completed the look with a pair of shoes from Italian Shoes Company.

Read| In pics: Seven times Neha Kakkar nailed the ethnic look

Congratulations, Neha and Rohanpreet!

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd