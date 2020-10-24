Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet wedding: The couple look adorable in traditional attires

Singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet finally tied the knot in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony today, October 24, in a gurdwara.
Neha looked pretty in a peach lehenga with organza dupatta. Rohanpreet donned a matching kurta and turban, colour-coordinated his outfit with the bride. The newlyweds kept their look quite traditional.
View this post on Instagram
Lavaan phere completes ❤️😍 and now nehu is Happily married 🙈❤️ . #nehudavyah #nehupreet ❤️ @nehakakkar @rohanpreetsingh . . . ________________________________ [💫: Follow for best pics] [💫: Follow for best throwbacks] [💫: Follow for beautiful videos] [💫: Follow for amazing edits] [💫: Follow for best reels] ________________________________ @team__tonykakkar @team__tonykakkar @team__tonykakkar @team__tonykakkar @team__tonykakkar @team__tonykakkar . . . • • • • • • • 𝐈𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐚𝐠𝐬🏷️ #nehakakkar #rohanpreetsingh #rohanpreet #nehudiaries #nehukishaadi #neheart #nehuhappyneheartshappy #nehakakar #nehakakkarlive #nehakakkarwedding #nehearts #weddingoftheyear #weddingdaseason #shaadi #tonykakkar #team_tonykakkar #sonukakkar #sonukakkarofficial #loveinair #weloveyou #phere
Before the wedding, Neha also gave us a glimpse of her mehendi ceremony held as part of pre-wedding festivities. For the occasion, she donned a peacock green lehenga by Anita Dongre. The skirt with floral print matched well with a peacock green choli with a square neck, and was teamed with a printed dupatta of the same colour. The bride-to-be kept her look traditional and yet quite classy.
Sporting simple makeup and hair middle-parted into a bun, she completed the look with heavy choker necklace with emeralds and diamonds, a maang tika, and earrings from Anita Dongre Pinkcity. Kakkar’s look was styled by Ruchi Kapoor while her makeup was done by Vibha Gusain.
Groom-to-be Rohanpreet, on the other hand, chose a bandhgala kurta of a lighter green shade with floral print in pink, and a black turban.
View this post on Instagram
Mehendi Lagaungi Main Sajna @rohanpreetsingh Ke Naam Ki ♥️🙈😇😇 Wearing @anitadongre 😍😍 Jewellery – @anitadongrepinkcity Styled by: @ruchikapoor Wearing @anitadongrepinkcity Footwears: @italianshoesco Styled by: @ruchikapoor Makeup by @vibhagusain Hair by @deepalid10 Mehendi: @rajumehandiwala6 Photography: @deepikasdeepclicks Mehendi: @rajumehandiwala6 @pataaree (wedding favours) @nayaabjewellery (wedding favours) @omsons_bridal_store ( wedding favours, kaleere and chuda) ♥️🙏🏼 #NehuPreet #NehuDaVyah
The couple also celebrated their haldi ceremony, pictures of which were posted by Kakkar.
For the occasion, the Dilbar singer donned a simple mustard saree by Shilpi Ahuja, teamed with a blouse of the same colour. The bride-to-be looked pretty with her hair tied in a messy bun, adorned with white flowers. She completed the look with a pair of big jhumkas and sported simple makeup.
View this post on Instagram
#NehuPreet Ki Haldi Ceremony! ♥️💛🙏🏼😇 @rohanpreetsingh ♥️😇 Our Outfits : @shilpiahujaofficial Jewellery : @indiatrend @justpeachyindia Styled By : @ritzsony @styledose1 Rohu’s Footwears: @italianshoesco Make up: @vibhagusain Hair: @deepalid10 Photography: @deepikasdeepclicks Mehendi: @rajumehandiwala6 #NehuDaVyah
Rohanpreet looked dapper in a yellow kurta and white pyjama, paired with a white turban. What caught our attention was the embroidered multi-coloured stole that he draped around the kurta, adding an edge to the ensemble. He completed the look with a pair of shoes from Italian Shoes Company.
Read| In pics: Seven times Neha Kakkar nailed the ethnic look
View this post on Instagram
Posted @withregram • @nehakakkar #NehuPreet Ki Haldi Ceremony! ♥️💛🙏🏼😇 @rohanpreetsingh ♥️😇 Our Outfits : @shilpiahujaofficial Jewellery : @indiatrend @justpeachyindia Styled By : @ritzsony @styledose1 Rohu’s Footwears: @italianshoesco Make up: @vibhagusain Hair: @deepalid10 Photography: @deepikasdeepclicks #NehuDaVyah
Congratulations, Neha and Rohanpreet!
For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.