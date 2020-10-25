Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet wedding: The couple are twinning in red in latest photos

After much anticipation, singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh finally tied the knot in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony yesterday, in a gurdwara. On the wedding day, Kakkar was seen in a peach lehenga with organza dupatta. Now in a recent set of videos, the singer can be seen looking lovely in a red lehenga paired with a dupatta.
Unlike her wedding lehenga, this was heavily embroidered and she accessorised it with a layered statement neckpiece. Singh, on the other hand, colour co-ordinated his outfit and looked sharp.
Check out the pictures and videos here.
View this post on Instagram
Kudi tu chocolate hai 🍫😍❤️ #nehupreet #nehudavyah ❤️
View this post on Instagram
They Are Made For Each Other♥ Awww They Are Looking So CUTE 😍 HAVE YOU EVER SEEN SUCH A CUTE 👫COUPLE👫 😍😍❤♥ There Smile 🥰🥰 Rab Ne Banaya A Jodi ♥ #NehuDavyah (in Real) 🤩🤩🤩🤩🥺 Love you princess My #Nehu @nehakakkar And Our Favorite #Rohu @rohanpreetsingh Congratulations Both Of You 😍😘
View this post on Instagram
The newly weds dancing on @tonykakkar 's song #laila 😍😍
