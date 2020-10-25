Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet wedding: The couple are twinning in red in latest photos

What do you think of their looks? (Source: team_tonykakkar/Instagram)

After much anticipation, singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh finally tied the knot in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony yesterday, in a gurdwara. On the wedding day, Kakkar was seen in a peach lehenga with organza dupatta. Now in a recent set of videos, the singer can be seen looking lovely in a red lehenga paired with a dupatta.

Unlike her wedding lehenga, this was heavily embroidered and she accessorised it with a layered statement neckpiece. Singh, on the other hand, colour co-ordinated his outfit and looked sharp.

Check out the pictures and videos here.

