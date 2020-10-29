scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, October 29, 2020
Bihar polls

Neha Kakkar reveals who gifted her ‘dream’ wedding lehenga

Neha Kakkar wore a pale pink Sabyasachi lehenga on her wedding day

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | October 29, 2020 1:20:16 pm
neha kakkar rohanpreet wedding, sabyasachi wedding outfitNeha Kakkar and Rohanpreet wore pale pink outfits designed by Sabyasachi on their wedding day. (Source: nehakakkar/Instagram, image designed by Gargi Singh)

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh tied the knot on October 24, 2020. For the occasion, the bride wore a pale pink Sabyasachi lehenga. Turns out, Kakkar’s bridal lehenga was gifted by the eminent designer himself.

In an Instagram post, the 32-year-old singer wrote, “People die to wear #Sabyasachi at least once in life and we were gifted these dream outfits by Sabyasachi himself. Dreams do come true but they work better if you work hard. Thank you Mata Rani, Shukar hai WaheguruJi.”

The Garmi singer’s lehenga was embellished with zardosi and meenakari accents. She accessorised the look with signature heritage jewellery, made with “uncut diamonds, emeralds and pearls, set in 22k gold,” the designer mentioned.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Bride Neha Kakkar @nehakakkar wears a pale pink classic Sabyasachi wedding lehenga embellished with ‘zardozi’ and ‘meenakari’ accents. Her look is accessorised with our signature heritage jewellery made with uncut diamonds, emeralds and pearls, set in 22k gold. @sabyasachijewelry Groom Rohanpreet Singh @rohanpreetsingh wears our classic pale pink quilted silk sherwani. His look is accessorised with strands of cultured Japanese pearls from the Sabyasachi heritage jewellery collection. Photo Courtesy: @deepikasdeepclicks Styled by @ruchikapoor Makeup by @vibhagusain Hair by @deepalid10 Venue: @jwmarriottdelhi Decor by @showkraftdesignerweddings Wedding planned by @theroyaleventsindia Wedding managed by @theshadiwale #Sabyasachi #BridesOfSabyasachi #SabyasachiBride #SabyasachiJewellery #GroomsOfSabyasachi #SabyasachiGroom #DreamWedding #NewDelhi #TheWorldOfSabyasachi @bridesofsabyasachi @groomsofsabyasachi @sabyasachiaccessories

A post shared by Sabyasachi (@sabyasachiofficial) on Oct 28, 2020 at 2:56am PDT

Read| Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh reception: The couple wow in their understated style

Rohanpreet, who was also gifted his “dream” wedding outfit — a pale pink quilted silk sherwani — thanked the designer in another Instagram post. “Thank you #Sabyasachi Sir for gifting us these amazing outfits,” he wrote alongside his wedding picture. The sherwani was accessorised with “strands of cultured Japanese pearls from the Sabyasachi heritage jewellery collection.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Dream attire for any bride and groom @sabyasachiofficial 😍🙌🏼 Thank you @nehakakkar ♥️👰🏻🙏🏼🙌🏼 #NehuPreet Wearing @sabyasachiofficial 💝💕 Thank you #Sabyasachi Sir for Gifting us these amazing outfits 🙏🏼 Jewellery & Footwear: @sabyasachijewelry @bridesofsabyasachi @groomsofsabyasachi Photography: @deepikasdeepclicks Styled by @ruchikapoor Makeup by @vibhagusain Hair by @deepalid10 Chooda & Kaleera: @omsons_bridal_store Mehendi: @rajumehandiwala6 Event by @theroyaleventsindia Decor by @showkraftdesignerweddings Venue: @jwmarriottdelhi Event managed by @theshadiwale Hospitality: @akshhaydekhoduniya @sudhanshujaindekhduniya Catering: @Tandoorinightscatering Special thanks to Chef Lalit & Sakshi Tuli #NehuDaVyah

A post shared by Rohanpreet Singh (@rohanpreetsingh) on Oct 27, 2020 at 8:42pm PDT

What do you think of Neha-Rohanpreet’s wedding outfits?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

From The White Tiger to Untamed: Have you read any of these books recommended by Priyanka Chopra?

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 29: Latest News

Advertisement