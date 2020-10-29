Neha Kakkar reveals who gifted her ‘dream’ wedding lehenga

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet wore pale pink outfits designed by Sabyasachi on their wedding day. (Source: nehakakkar/Instagram, image designed by Gargi Singh)

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh tied the knot on October 24, 2020. For the occasion, the bride wore a pale pink Sabyasachi lehenga. Turns out, Kakkar’s bridal lehenga was gifted by the eminent designer himself.

In an Instagram post, the 32-year-old singer wrote, “People die to wear #Sabyasachi at least once in life and we were gifted these dream outfits by Sabyasachi himself. Dreams do come true but they work better if you work hard. Thank you Mata Rani, Shukar hai WaheguruJi.”

The Garmi singer’s lehenga was embellished with zardosi and meenakari accents. She accessorised the look with signature heritage jewellery, made with “uncut diamonds, emeralds and pearls, set in 22k gold,” the designer mentioned.

Rohanpreet, who was also gifted his “dream” wedding outfit — a pale pink quilted silk sherwani — thanked the designer in another Instagram post. “Thank you #Sabyasachi Sir for gifting us these amazing outfits,” he wrote alongside his wedding picture. The sherwani was accessorised with “strands of cultured Japanese pearls from the Sabyasachi heritage jewellery collection.”

What do you think of Neha-Rohanpreet’s wedding outfits?

