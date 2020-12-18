Neha Kakkar looks lovely in denim dungarees; sparks pregnancy rumours

The couple looked lovely in the picture! (Source: Neha Kakkar/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Singer Neha Kakkar recently tied the knot with Rohanpreet, and their wedding was an elaborate affair. Now, the couple has sparked pregnancy rumours after they both shared a photo where the Mile Ho Tum singer is seemingly seen with a baby bump. The singers shared the picture with the caption #KhyaalRakhyaKar.

While the truth behind the picture is yet to be ascertained, one thing is for certain: she looked cute in a denim dungaree. She teamed it with a full sleeve colourful shirt. Rohanpreet, on the other hand, was seen in a brown jacket paired with a black t-shirt and jeans.

Within minutes, fans and celebrities started sharing congratulatory messages.

Take a look at the picture below.

During their wedding festivities, the couple was seen sporting various looks. For the main day, they were both seen in Sabyasachi outfits. Kakkar was seen in a pale pink intricately embroidered lehenga paired with an organza dupatta. The look was accessorised with a statement neckpiece and maang tika. Rohanpreet was seen in a matching kurta and turban, twinning with the bride.

Check out the pictures here.

For her mehendi ceremony, she opted for a peacock green lehenga by Anita Dongre. The floral skirt was matched with a peacock green choli with a square neck. This was teamed with a matching printed dupatta. The look was traditional and classy at the same time.

Check out the pictures here.

