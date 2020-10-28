Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh reception: The couple wow in their understated style

What do you think of their looks? (Source: Team Neha Kakkar/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh recently tied the knot, and their pictures have been all over the Internet. In the latest pictures, from their reception, the couple can be seen looking lovely in their understated fashion choices.

Singh was seen looking sharp in a blue tuxedo complete with a bowtie. Kakkar, on the other hand, looked radiant in an intricately designed white lehenga which was in contrast to the Sabyasachi blush pink lehenga or the red Falguni and Shane Peacock lehenga she had opted for other ceremonies. This time, she went for a more understated look but accessorised the outfit with a gorgeous neckpiece which beautifully complemented the look.

Check out the pictures.

Later, they were seen at the airport where Kakkar was seen donning matching separates while Singh was seen in a white hoodie paired with blue track pants.

Check out the pictures here.

What do you think about the couple’s looks?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd