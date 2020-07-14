Neha Dhupia’s dresses deserve all the attention; here’s why

Flowing silhouettes and bright colours are what defines Neha Dhupia’s collection of dresses. (Photo: Neha Dhupia/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh) Flowing silhouettes and bright colours are what defines Neha Dhupia’s collection of dresses. (Photo: Neha Dhupia/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Neha Dhupia is first captured everyone’s attention when she stepped into Bollywood with her debut film, Qayamat: City Under Threat in 2003. Ever since, she has been a part of the showbiz community and continues to judge shows, act in movies and also host a podcast, #NoFilterNeha.

A look through her Instagram profile and you know she is not one to shy away from experimenting with her looks. Strategic silhouettes, abstract cuts and bright colours are something she frequently opts for, and well, gives major style goals.

So lets take a look at some of Neha’s major fashion moments below:

Neha stole the show in this blue Payal Khandwala dress which was styled with chunky silver bracelets and bangles. The chic look was completed with copper-toned eyeshadow and nude lips.

Neha dazzled in this asymmetrical silver satin dress, styled by Sukhmani and Gurleen. We like how she kept the overall look simple, allowing the flowy dress to do all the talking.

Neha kept it chic in an off-shoulder Gaby Charbachy gown which featured majestic sleeves and a front slit. We like how it was paired with a sleek diamond necklace by Anmol Jewellers. Soft smokey eyes and nude lips completed the look.

We love this burnt orange kaftan-like dress with aztec prints. Also styled by celebrity stylists Sukhmani and Gurleen, she went for poker-straight hair and her classic ‘no makeup’ makeup look.

We love everything about this dress — right from the sleeves to the silhouette and also the colour palette. She pulled it all together with a pair of sleek aviators and beige peep-toe stilettos.

Which is your favourite look?

