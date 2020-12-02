Neha Dhupia shows how to ace winter wear fashionably

What do you think about her looks? (Photo: Neha Dhupia/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Hoodies and sweatshirts are what the majority of our winter wardrobe is all about. But we do agree that sometimes it can get a bit monotonous. If you too are in the same boat, worry not as Neha Dhupia is here with style cues to help you navigate the winter season in a super stylish way!

So what are you waiting for? Keep scrolling!

In the first look, Neha keeps it chic in a white sweatshirt from designer Payal Singhal which features sequins and geometric prints. We like how she styled it with a pair of plain black pants giving it an athleisure vibe.

READ| Neha Dhupia in Payal Khandwala: Come for the outfit, stay for the actor’s chic hairdo

Much like Neha, we too suggest investing in sweatshirts with graphic prints or rhinestones and sequins. Wouldn’t it be great to enjoy the comfort of a sweatshirt while it looks all dazzling and glam?

We already imagine you nodding your heads when we say — there is nothing like a black sweatshirt. And, as we have said it before, it becomes a lot better when it has sequins! And that is exactly what Neha’s next look is — black T-shirt, a sequinned sweatshirt and a pair of fitted latex pants.

READ| Celeb fashion: Neha Dhupia’s style game is always on point

Latex was a big trend last year and looks like it is going to make a comeback soon! If you are bored with your usual denim, latex is irrevocably the next best option. Her overall look exudes a biker chick vibe which we totally love!

While she aces both looks, her dresses also deserve your attention – check them out here.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd