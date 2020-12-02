scorecardresearch
Wednesday, December 02, 2020
Neha Dhupia shows how to ace winter wear fashionably

Neha Dhupia always gives us comfortable and chic fashion goals!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | December 2, 2020 3:50:47 pm
What do you think about her looks? (Photo: Neha Dhupia/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Hoodies and sweatshirts are what the majority of our winter wardrobe is all about. But we do agree that sometimes it can get a bit monotonous. If you too are in the same boat, worry not as Neha Dhupia is here with style cues to help you navigate the winter season in a super stylish way!

In the first look, Neha keeps it chic in a white sweatshirt from designer Payal Singhal which features sequins and geometric prints. We like how she styled it with a pair of plain black pants giving it an athleisure vibe.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Much like Neha, we too suggest investing in sweatshirts with graphic prints or rhinestones and sequins. Wouldn’t it be great to enjoy the comfort of a sweatshirt while it looks all dazzling and glam?

We already imagine you nodding your heads when we say — there is nothing like a black sweatshirt. And, as we have said it before, it becomes a lot better when it has sequins! And that is exactly what Neha’s next look is — black T-shirt, a sequinned sweatshirt and a pair of fitted latex pants.

Latex was a big trend last year and looks like it is going to make a comeback soon! If you are bored with your usual denim, latex is irrevocably the next best option. Her overall look exudes a biker chick vibe which we totally love!

While she aces both looks, her dresses also deserve your attention – check them out here.

