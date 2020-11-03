Neha Dhupia shows how to ace comfort with oodles of style

The dress was designed by Vedika M. (Photo: Neha Dhupia/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

We declare Neha Dhupia as the OG queen of comfortable fashion. And why not, the actor has been working from home yet giving us major style goals. It would also not be wrong to say that Neha amps up her style quotient with each of her looks — whether it is kaftans, co-ords or kurti sets. So it is not surprising that she impressed us with yet another uber stylish look.

Check out the pictures below.

ALSO READ | Neha Dhupia: Don’t give two hoots about how you look as long as you are happy in your body

The Tumhari Sulu actor gave a new meaning to comfort fashion in this one-shoulder cotton dress which featured sky blue, white and grey stripes. We like the silhouette of the flowy dress which was neither body-hugging nor too baggy. But it was the long flowing sleeve which added drama to the look.

For jewellery, she opted for a silver choker and a stack of colourful bangles, which added a pop of colour. Styled by Gumaani stylists, the look is perfect for a family dinner or even a dinner date at home. For makeup, Neha chose to go the minimal way and opted for a pink nude lip colour, flawless base and a hint of mascara.

READ| Neha Dhupia knows how to amp up her outfits with accessories

What do you think about her look?

