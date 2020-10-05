Four style cues from Neha Dhupia’s wardrobe to amp up your fashion game

Neha Dhupia has a supremely comfortable approach towards fashion, making it extremely relatable and easy to recreate. If you too are someone who likes to stick to basics and keep it minimal, we have four easy style cues from Neha’s wardrobe that you can incorporate in yours and make a statement each time you step out. These cues are a sure shot way to stand out without putting in much effort.
Statement jackets for the win
Work From Home Series. @nehadhupia x @saakshakinni @elevate_promotions x @curiocottagejewelry Styled by @gumanistylists Muah @yountentsomo For no filter neha season 5 @wearebiggirl
We all have bomber and denim jackets, but there’s something about artistic statement-making jackets which is sure to catch one’s eye. If you are a jeans and T-shirt person, add an artsy jacket to your look and call it a day!
Don’t miss out on your earrings
Style File from Last night's episode 🌟🌟 @nehadhupia x @nikitamhaisalkar @amigos.rizwan x @tribebyamrapali @mypeepul for Kapil sharma show . Styled by @gumanistylists Assisted by @apeksha_narwane Muah @yountentsomo
Statement earrings can add a lot to your overall look. A versatile gold or silver pair of earrings can amp up any look, whether you are wearing oversized-denim, a sari or a kaftan just like the Tumhari Sulu actor. Check out this whole look here.
Add a stack of bangles
We focus a lot on earrings and necklaces but bangles too can add the much-needed oomph to your look. Here, Neha packs a fashionable punch with a stack of bangles and we totally love it.
Bandanas for oily hair days
It's all in the details ♥️💙, creating this cool bandana turban look with @nehadhupia @yountentsomo Styling @gumanistylists Wearing two layered necklaces from @swarovski @mypeepul one is Wonder Woman and other the safety pin 🤍 Sunglasses @johnjacobseyewear Assisted by @apeksha_narwane
We all have bad hair days, so let your bandana come to your rescue. They are chic and equally stylish. Make sure you have a few handy in varied hues or prints like paisley or polka-dots.
