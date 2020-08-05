Neha Dhupia’s yellow kaftan is perfect for WFH calls

The colour scheme of the kaftan steals the show! (Photo: Neha Dhupia/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh) The colour scheme of the kaftan steals the show! (Photo: Neha Dhupia/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

We have lost count of the days when a change in clothes has simply meant switching from one set of pyjamas to another. But if you are looking to feel a little upbeat, then the kaftan should be your go-to piece of clothing. The best part is that kaftans are super comfortable, fuss-free and versatile in their approach. In fact, it is no secret that Kareena Kapoor loves kaftans too, and now Neha Dhupia has also jumped on the bandwagon.

The Tumhari Sulu actor recently posted a picture of herself with the caption: “Happy feet … advantages of #workingfromhome 🤓🦶” on Instagram. Looking at her stories and the post clearly reveals one thing — that she thoroughly enjoyed herself in this kaftan. Take a look below.

The mustard yellow kaftan, which featured a thick blue border and a thigh-high slit, was from the label Zwaan. Styled by celebrity stylists Gurleen and Sukhmani, Neha’s look was completed with a dainty set of golden chains and a cocktail ring in blue.

If you too have a kaftan and are looking for ways to amp it up, the best way to go about it is to either add a wide waist belt and give it a sharper structure or add a lot of chunky silver jewellery to give it a bohemian look.

What do you think about her look?

