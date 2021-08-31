Neha Dhupia aces maternity fashion, one look at a time

Neha Dhupia’s style can best be described as classy and comfortable. Pregnant with her second child, the actor is currently serving us some chic and casual maternity looks.

Recently, she was spotted wearing a lovely yellow frock dress that not only looked extremely comfortable but also stylish, making it a perfect brunch dress. She kept the look simple with just a pair of contrasting earrings and beige flats.

Neha Dhupia looks lovely in this dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Neha Dhupia looks lovely in this dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor left her tresses open and rounded off the look with dewy makeup.

Prior to this, she took her maternity fashion game a notch higher in a gorgeous black maxi dress and looked absolutely stunning in it. She teamed the dress with a pair of studded black flats and a white handbag.

Neha was spotted in the city looking absolutely beautiful. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Neha was spotted in the city looking absolutely beautiful. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Once again, she went minimal with her accessories and left her hair open in middle-parting.

She, recently, posted sun-kissed pictures of herself wearing a yellow-coloured flowy dress that featured block printed leaves. She paired this dress with a pair of beige flats and sunglasses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

Neha ditched accessories with this outfit and opted for minimal makeup to round off the look.

ALSO READ | Ananya Panday is weekend ready in this chic ensemble; check it out

Earlier, she had posted photos of herself relaxing in a garden, wearing a beautiful printed midi dress paired with a white shrug. She once again opted for her beige footwear and completed the look with minimal accessories and makeup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

What do you think about Neha Dhupia’s maternity fashion?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!