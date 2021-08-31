Neha Dhupia aces maternity fashion, one look at a time

August 31, 2021 11:30:36 am
Neha Dhupia’s style can best be described as classy and comfortable. Pregnant with her second child, the actor is currently serving us some chic and casual maternity looks.
Recently, she was spotted wearing a lovely yellow frock dress that not only looked extremely comfortable but also stylish, making it a perfect brunch dress. She kept the look simple with just a pair of contrasting earrings and beige flats.
The actor left her tresses open and rounded off the look with dewy makeup.
Prior to this, she took her maternity fashion game a notch higher in a gorgeous black maxi dress and looked absolutely stunning in it. She teamed the dress with a pair of studded black flats and a white handbag.
Once again, she went minimal with her accessories and left her hair open in middle-parting.
She, recently, posted sun-kissed pictures of herself wearing a yellow-coloured flowy dress that featured block printed leaves. She paired this dress with a pair of beige flats and sunglasses.
View this post on Instagram
Neha ditched accessories with this outfit and opted for minimal makeup to round off the look.
Earlier, she had posted photos of herself relaxing in a garden, wearing a beautiful printed midi dress paired with a white shrug. She once again opted for her beige footwear and completed the look with minimal accessories and makeup.
View this post on Instagram
What do you think about Neha Dhupia’s maternity fashion?
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-