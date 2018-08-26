Lakme Fashion Week 2018: Neha Dhupia flaunts her baby bump as she walks for designer Payal Singhal

Neha Dhupia flaunts her baby bump, draped in a gorgeous Payal Singhal outfit at Lakme Fashion Week 2018. Neha Dhupia flaunts her baby bump, draped in a gorgeous Payal Singhal outfit at Lakme Fashion Week 2018.

The star-studded and ultra-glam runway at Lakme Fashion Week has been resplendent with many famous names in fashion and Bollywood the last few days. However, one of the major highlight moments was when mother-to-be Neha Dhupia walking down the ramp, alongside husband, Neha Dhupia on Day 4. The couple turned showstopper for designer Payal Singhal and looked absolutely lovely in their matching floral printed attires.

Dhupia radiated in a peplum top lehenga that was accessorised with silver stacked bangles and a cocktail ring. Smokey eyes and her tresses coiffed into curls complemented her look nicely. Meanwhile, Bedi looked dapper in a floral sherwani.

Singhal introduced her Mu’asir collection at the fashion extravaganza this time. Mu’asir means modern or contemporary in Persian and the designer’s line had all the nuances that she is famous for. Inspired by folk art tapestry, one of the oldest handmade techniques in the world, the collection included pieces featuring art forms of Turkish Kilim, the Persian Tabriz and medieval Mille-Fleur.

The doyen designer brought the cultures of the east and west in perfect harmony in her collection. And to give an attractive imagery to the creations, organzas, georgettes and luxurious silks floated on the ramp. Here are some pictures of her collection.

The collection on the ramp was an ode to the beauty traditions of the past and today’s modern bride.

