scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, April 22, 2021
Latest news

Celeb fashion: We have mixed feelings about Neha Dhupia’s latest look

Styled by Gumani Stylists, the Tumhari Sulu actor was seen in an ink blue ensemble from Ohaila Khan

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 22, 2021 3:00:36 pm
Neha Dhupia, Neha Dhupia parenting, Neha Dhupia daughter, Neha Dhupia news, Neha Dhupia National Safe Motherhood Day live, Neha Dhupia Freedom To Feed, indian express newsWhat do you think of her latest look? (Photo: Instagram/@nehadhupia)

Neha Dhupia’s affinity for flowy silhouettes is well known. But while most of them really work, some may not turn out as expected. For instance, her latest look has left us feeling confused. Styled by Gumani Stylists, the Tumhari Sulu actor was seen in an ink blue ensemble from Ohaila Khan. Even though layered with a dash of sequins, the outfit had too much going on.

The “Ultramarine Waterfall Ruffle Gown with a Caftan Cape Jacket embellished with sequin, crystal and beadwork” was styled with a beachy waves hairdo and accessorised with a sleek neckpiece.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GURLEEN | SUKHMANI (@gumanistylists)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GURLEEN | SUKHMANI (@gumanistylists)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GURLEEN | SUKHMANI (@gumanistylists)

However, the actor gets it right almost always and knows how to make a head-turning statement. Check out some of her other looks.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GURLEEN | SUKHMANI (@gumanistylists)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GURLEEN | SUKHMANI (@gumanistylists)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GURLEEN | SUKHMANI (@gumanistylists)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GURLEEN | SUKHMANI (@gumanistylists)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GURLEEN | SUKHMANI (@gumanistylists)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GURLEEN | SUKHMANI (@gumanistylists)

What do you think of her present look?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Mumbai’s mangroves, Mumbai’s mangroves artworks, world earth day, world earth day 2021, indianexpress.com, indianexpress,
World Earth Day 2021: Indian artists come together in support of Mumbai’s mangroves

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 22: Latest News

Advertisement
x