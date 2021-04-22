Celeb fashion: We have mixed feelings about Neha Dhupia’s latest look

April 22, 2021 3:00:36 pm
Neha Dhupia’s affinity for flowy silhouettes is well known. But while most of them really work, some may not turn out as expected. For instance, her latest look has left us feeling confused. Styled by Gumani Stylists, the Tumhari Sulu actor was seen in an ink blue ensemble from Ohaila Khan. Even though layered with a dash of sequins, the outfit had too much going on.
The “Ultramarine Waterfall Ruffle Gown with a Caftan Cape Jacket embellished with sequin, crystal and beadwork” was styled with a beachy waves hairdo and accessorised with a sleek neckpiece.
However, the actor gets it right almost always and knows how to make a head-turning statement. Check out some of her other looks.
What do you think of her present look?
