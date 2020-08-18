scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 18, 2020
Neha Dhupia in Payal Khandwala: Come for the outfit, stay for the actor’s chic hairdo

Recently, Neha Dhupia was seen in a Payal Khandwala ensemble and we are dig the look but more the chic hairdo. Click here to check out the photos

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 18, 2020 9:40:31 pm
Neha dhupia, neha dhupia, neha dhupia looks, neha dhupia payal khandelwal, neha dhupia photos, indian express, indian express newsWhat do you think of her look? (Source: Gumani Stylists/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Neha Dhupia has rarely played by the rules when it comes to her fashion choices. That is one of the many reasons to like her. Recently, she was seen in a Payal Khandwala ensemble, and we are dig the look — but her chic hairdo even more. Styled by Gumani Stylists, the outfit comprised a staple designer kaftan teamed with straight pants.

And if you are looking for summer inspiration for hairdos, look no beyond.

The actor often dons the designer’s creations. But much like everything else, she adds her own touch to them. In the past, she was seen wearing Khandwala’s sari which she teamed with a collared white shirt. However, the look had left us underwhelmed.

But she had really impressed in toned striped piece by Khandwala in one of the instances.

What do you think of her looks?

