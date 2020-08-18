Neha Dhupia in Payal Khandwala: Come for the outfit, stay for the actor’s chic hairdo

What do you think of her look? (Source: Gumani Stylists/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Neha Dhupia has rarely played by the rules when it comes to her fashion choices. That is one of the many reasons to like her. Recently, she was seen in a Payal Khandwala ensemble, and we are dig the look — but her chic hairdo even more. Styled by Gumani Stylists, the outfit comprised a staple designer kaftan teamed with straight pants.

And if you are looking for summer inspiration for hairdos, look no beyond.

The actor often dons the designer’s creations. But much like everything else, she adds her own touch to them. In the past, she was seen wearing Khandwala’s sari which she teamed with a collared white shirt. However, the look had left us underwhelmed.

But she had really impressed in toned striped piece by Khandwala in one of the instances.

What do you think of her looks?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd