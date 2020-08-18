Neha Dhupia in Payal Khandwala: Come for the outfit, stay for the actor’s chic hairdo

Neha Dhupia has rarely played by the rules when it comes to her fashion choices. That is one of the many reasons to like her. Recently, she was seen in a Payal Khandwala ensemble, and we are dig the look — but her chic hairdo even more. Styled by Gumani Stylists, the outfit comprised a staple designer kaftan teamed with straight pants.
And if you are looking for summer inspiration for hairdos, look no beyond.
Styled by @gumanistylists Assisted by @apeksha_narwane Muah @yountentsomo
The actor often dons the designer’s creations. But much like everything else, she adds her own touch to them. In the past, she was seen wearing Khandwala’s sari which she teamed with a collared white shirt. However, the look had left us underwhelmed.
thank you @missindiaorg for having me as a mentor once again. Its such an honor to be there for the girls of the west and east zones … #ootd… always a @payalkhandwala girl… styled by @sohaya @chola_the_label muah by @sonicsmakeup assisted by @amehra167 #sonicsmakeup #sosonic #hair @hamidahairartis jewelry by @flowerchildbyshaheenabbas @amrapalijewels @neophilia_jewelry
But she had really impressed in toned striped piece by Khandwala in one of the instances.
What do you think of her looks?
