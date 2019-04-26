Neha Dhupia disappoints in this Payal Khandwala ensemble; see pics

Neha Dhupia has always been the one to not give in to latest trends and popular choices. She has always had a style of her own, and this time too she stuck to comfort. But sadly, her latest sartorial choice did not impress us much.

The actor, styled by Sohaya, was spotted donning a Payal Khandwala sari that had the designer’s signature touch to it. We like that she paired the sari with a collared white shirt, but we are not too fond of the orange waterfall cape it was teamed it. We think it added to the clutter.

Dhupia, who has a knack for style, is known for making interesting and bold sartorial choices. Rarely playing by the book, the actor, in many ways has re-defined plus fashion. This also is not the first time she donned the designer’s creations.

One of Dhupia’s most memorable ethnic looks is when she was spotted in a two-toned striped piece by Khandwala. The look was not only a refreshing take on recycling outfits but also stood out for being quirky. The sari was paired with a red waist-length blouse, and the look was accessorised with Tachi earrings, a metal cuff bracelet and a pair of Jimmy Choo heels.

The actor, in the past, has also experimented with oversized blouses paired with saris. She had once paired a monochrome striped sari from Raw Mango with an oversized blouse, and needless to say gave a dramatic twist to the whole look.

What do you think of her latest look?