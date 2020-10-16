Celeb fashion: Neha Dhupia’s style game is always on point

Do you like Dhupia's latest look? (Photo: gumanistylists/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

It would not be wrong to say that Neha Dhupia‘s fashion choices are super chic yet always high on comfort. Thus, whenever the Tumhari Sulu actor takes to Instagram to share her latest look we have to take notes. And among her many looks, we feel that the one we have decoded for you today is perfect for the upcoming winter season.

So without further ado, check it out below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GURLEEN | SUKHMANI (@gumanistylists) on Sep 26, 2020 at 10:28pm PDT

Styled by Gumani Stylists, Neha kept it super trendy in a black skirt styled with a black high-neck sweater. But it was the red, white and black checkered cardigan with a tie detailing that elevated her look manifolds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GURLEEN | SUKHMANI (@gumanistylists) on Sep 26, 2020 at 10:27pm PDT

For makeup, she kept things equally bold with neat winged eyeliner and sharply chiselled cheekbones.

While for accessories, she went for thick golden hoops and an oxidised silver bracelet. We like how she opted for neat braids on either side; the hairstyle went perfectly well with the overall look. And the best part is how she completed the look with knee-length boots.

